DKU Secretary Rejects Indefinite Suspension by Negeri Sembilan Ruling Chiefs

DKU secretary Raja Norazli Raja Nordin has rejected his indefinite suspension by several Negeri Sembilan ruling chiefs, citing the state ruler's authority.

DKU secretary Raja Norazli Raja Nordin has reportedly rejected his indefinite suspension by several Negeri Sembilan ruling chiefs, saying only the state ruler could instruct him otherwise.

Raja Norazli said in a letter dated today that he was appointed by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and remained bound to carry out the duties entrusted to him unless instructed otherwise by the state ruler. Such is the nature of my office. I am duty-bound to abide by and execute the duties and responsibilities entrusted to me until commanded otherwise by the state Ruler, he was quoted as saying.

Any action directed against me constitutes an affront intended to usurp the constitutional powers of the state ruler and is devoid of legal effect, he reportedly added. The letter was reportedly addressed to the Undang of Jelebu, Undang of Johol, Undang of Rembau, Tunku Besar Tampin, Datuk Shahbandar Sungei Ujong and Datuk Mubarak Dohak.

The six had on May 29 announced the purported indefinite suspension of Raja Norazli, accusing him of failing to convene a special DKU meeting to discuss the state's ongoing royal and adat crisis. They claimed the meeting had the support of six of the DKU's eight members and said an interim committee would carry out the secretary's duties.

Raja Norazli, however, said the DKU could not be properly constituted without Tuanku Muhriz, who was not present at the May 29 meeting, and that any meeting called contrary to established procedures would be unconstitutional and void. He reportedly also said he could not convene the meeting because the six had earlier filed an originating summons against him, the DKU and the state government, and that holding such a meeting could affect ongoing court proceedings.

The dispute is linked to the removal of Mubarak as Undang of Sungei Ujong, which was officially announced after a DKU special sitting on April 17 but took effect from May 13 last year. The crisis widened after Mubarak and several ruling chiefs announced the removal of Tuanku Muhriz as Yang di-Pertuan Besar, a move rejected by the state government.

The dispute now involves overlapping questions over the ruling chiefs' authority, the role of the state ruler, DKU procedure and pending court action





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Raja Norazli Raja Nordin DKU Secretary Negeri Sembilan Ruling Chiefs Indefinite Suspension State Ruler Authority

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