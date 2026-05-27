Djokovic Battles Past Royer to Reach French Open Third Round

World number one Novak Djokovic overcame a determined challenge from French wildcard Valentin Royer to advance to the third round of the French Open. Despite a strong fightback from Royer in the third set, Djokovic ultimately secured a 6-3 6-2 6-7(7) 6-3 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier. The Serbian, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, showed moments of frustration but regained his composure to close out the match.

On a hot Wednesday afternoon at Roland Garros , Novak Djokovic faced a surprisingly tough test from Valentin Royer . The Serbian started dominantly, taking the first two sets with relative ease.

Djokovic's precision and experience were on full display as he controlled play from the baseline. However, the third set took a dramatic turn. Royer, playing with freedom and heavy groundstrokes, broke Djokovic's momentum and even saved a match point in the tiebreak to win the set. This fired up the home crowd and tested Djokovic's patience, who was seen remonstrating with his box.

He responded by regaining focus, breaking early in the fourth set and eventually serving for the match. Though he wobbled slightly, letting three match points slip, he ultimately sealed the win after a tense final game. This victory makes him only the fourth man in the Open Era to reach the third round at the French Open after turning 39. Djokovic's journey continues as he remains a formidable contender for a historic 25th major title





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