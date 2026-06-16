DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Leak Reveals Dual Cameras and Enhanced Features

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P leak reveals a dual-lens system with a 1-inch primary sensor and a telephoto lens, offering 3x optical zoom, ActiveTrack 8.0, and improved battery life. Pricing starts at CNY 3,799, with global launch expected soon.

A recent leak has unveiled the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P , the latest addition to DJI 's popular handheld camera series, and it brings a significant upgrade: a dual-lens system for the first time in the lineup.

The primary camera features a 1-inch sensor with a 20mm equivalent focal length and an f/2.0 aperture, capturing 17 stops of dynamic range thanks to LOFIC (Lateral OverFlow Integration Capacitor) technology. This marks a notable improvement over the standard Pocket 4, which relied on a single lens. The secondary camera is a 1/1.28-inch telephoto lens with a 60mm equivalent focal length and an f/1.8 aperture, offering up to 3x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom.

Both cameras support D-Log 2 with 10-bit color depth, enabling professional-grade color grading in post-production. The Pocket 4P can also capture 4K slow-motion footage at 240fps, a feature that content creators will find valuable for dynamic shots. Like its predecessor, the device is built around a 3-axis mechanical gimbal, ensuring smooth footage even during fast movements or while tracking subjects.

DJI has equipped the Pocket 4P with ActiveTrack 8.0, which can track multiple subjects simultaneously and maintain focus even at 12x zoom, making it ideal for vloggers and action videographers. In terms of storage, the device comes with an internal 103GB capacity with transfer speeds up to 800MB/s, allowing for quick offloading of large files.

The 1,545mAh battery provides up to 210 minutes of usage, and fast charging support can bring the battery to 80% in just 18 minutes, minimizing downtime. The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P will be available in two colors: Classic Black and Pearl White. Pricing in China starts at CNY 3,799 (approximately RM 2,282) for the standard set, which includes the camera, a fill light, a 1/4-inch grip, a storage bag, and a USB-C cable.

A vlog kit priced at CNY 4,299 (RM 2,582) adds a DJI Mic Mini 2 transmitter, a viewfinder remote, and a mini tripod. While global launch plans have been confirmed, DJI has not yet announced a release date.

However, the device has recently appeared on the SIRIM database, suggesting that it may arrive in Malaysia soon. The dual-lens system and enhanced tracking capabilities position the Pocket 4P as a versatile tool for both amateur and professional filmmakers. With improvements in dynamic range, color depth, and battery life, this model could set a new standard in the compact camera market.

As the industry moves toward more portable yet powerful imaging devices, DJI's latest offering seems poised to meet the demands of content creators who need reliable, high-quality footage on the go. The inclusion of a telephoto lens also expands creative possibilities, allowing users to capture distant subjects without sacrificing image quality. Overall, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P represents a significant leap forward from its predecessors, blending advanced technology with user-friendly design.

As more details emerge, potential buyers will be eager to see how it performs in real-world conditions, especially in comparison to other compact cameras and smartphones with advanced imaging capabilities. The competitive pricing and additional accessories in the vlog kit make it an attractive option for vloggers who require a complete shooting setup. With the global launch imminent, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is set to become a key player in the mobile video creation space





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DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Camera Leak Dual-Lens

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