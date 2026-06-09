Disputed Second Will Drives High Court Battle Over RM1 Billion Genting Heiress Estate

A Kuala Lumpur High Court hears heated arguments over an unproduced second will that allegedly grants a foundation 70% of the RM1 billion estate of the late Genting heiress Lim Siew Kim, while her children contest its validity citing her compromised mental state during terminal illness.

The legal dispute over the estate of the late Genting heiress, Lim Siew Kim , has intensified in the Kuala Lumpur High Court , revolving around a disputed second will that has never been produced in court.

Under the terms of this alleged document, the Dikim Foundation is said to be entitled to 70% of the residuary estate, valued at approximately RM1 billion. A tense exchange erupted during the cross-examination of defence witness Datuk Low Beng Choo, 68, the sole trustee of the foundation. Senior lawyer Datuk V Sithambaram repeatedly questioned how Low could legally verify the contents of the second will when neither the original nor a duplicate copy was available.

Low maintained that her direct involvement in drafting the document allowed her to recall its contents from memory. The exchange became heated, leading Judge Mahazan Mat Taib to intervene and instruct the witness to answer directly; Low later apologized to the court.

Low testified that she prepared the document based on instructions allegedly given by Lim during a meeting at her Ampang Hilir residence in December 2021, but the original was subsequently destroyed, leaving no independent way to verify whether the distribution of assets truly reflected Lim's intentions. It was also revealed that the second will was executed while Lim was hospitalized for stage four ovarian cancer and suffering from breathlessness due to fluid in her lungs.

Sithambaram suggested Lim may not have been cognitively capable of understanding the nature of her assets, noting that no formal medical assessment of mental capacity was conducted prior to signing. The legal challenge was initiated by Lim's daughters, Chan T'shiao Li and Kimberly Chan, who contest the will's validity, arguing their mother's severe medical condition impaired her mental capacity.

Court documents show a significant disparity in the estate distribution: T'shiao Li received RM900,000, Kimberly RM100,000, while their sister Chan T'shiao Yunn was bequeathed RM10 million and a property, with her daughter Jasmine receiving a monthly sum of RM50,000. Their brother Marcus Chan Jau Chwen, 42, inherited properties in Jalan Ampang, substantial shareholdings in Mantap Awana Sdn Bhd, access to safe deposit boxes, and the remaining 30% of the residuary estate.

The trial continues as the court evaluates the competing claims over the will's authenticity and the decedent's testamentary capacity





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Estate Dispute Lim Siew Kim Dikim Foundation Second Will Gentings Kuala Lumpur High Court Testamentary Capacity Malaysian Heiress Will Validity

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