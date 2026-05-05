Dispute Erupts Over Sungei Ujong Undang Appointment

A group of traditional chiefs are challenging the appointment of Muhammad Faris Johari as the 11th Undang of Sungei Ujong, claiming the appointment is illegal and lacks the authority of the traditional administrative body.

SEREMBAN: A dispute has erupted over the appointment of Muhammad Faris Johari as the 11th Undang (ruling chief) of Sungei Ujong , with a group of traditional chiefs , the Datuk-datuk Lembaga Adat, asserting that the appointment is illegitimate.

The group contends that the Majlis Datuk Lembaga Adat Sungei Ujong, which announced Faris' appointment, lacks the authority to make such a decision as it is separate from the Balai Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, the historically recognized administrative center for the luak, a major district. They argue that key individuals involved in the appointment process, Orang Kaya Datuk Laksamana Shaharumzaman Abdul Malek and Datuk Andulika Mandulika Tua Lembaga Waris di-Darat Zainol Ariffin, were both previously removed from their positions and therefore have no standing to validate the appointment or determine customary laws (adat) within Luak Sungei Ujong.

Shaharumzaman was reportedly dismissed on March 26th, with the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) receiving notification four days later, while Zainol Ariffin was removed on November 28, 2024. The Datuk-datuk further claim that the DKU did not authorize the establishment of the Majlis Datuk Lembaga Adat in a letter dated April 22, 2025, and that the rightful Datuk Andulika Mandulika is Sazali Mohamed Yasin, appointed on April 1, 2026.

Consequently, they maintain that Faris' appointment violates the adat of Sungei Ujong. The group has reaffirmed their allegiance to Datuk Mubarak Dohak as the legitimate Undang of Sungei Ujong, stating that any decisions concerning Luak Sungei Ujong should be directed to them to avoid further confusion. The controversy stems from the Majlis Datuk Lembaga Adat's announcement on Monday, May 4th, naming the 29-year-old accountant, previously holding the position of Waris Klana Hulu, as the new ruling chief.

The council stated that Faris was elected on April 22nd, but the timing of the public announcement, nearly two weeks after the ceremony, remains unclear. The council asserted that the ceremony adhered strictly to adat and ceremonial laws, and was attended by significant figures including Ibu Soko Waris Negeri, Waris Negeri, Datuk Lembaga Lingkungan, To' Buapak Lingkungan, and state government officials.

These titles are traditionally held by the council of elders within the luak, granting them authority, including the power to elect the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan. The Sungei Ujong Undang is one of the Undang Yang Empat – the four ruling chiefs of Negri Sembilan, alongside the Undang Jelebu, Undang Johol, and Undang Rembau.

The situation is complicated by recent political turmoil involving the Undang Yang Empat, who previously called for the removal of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir on April 19th. This action sparked significant controversy, which was further intensified by the removal of Mubarak as the Undang of Sungei Ujong on May 13, 2025. The Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, revealed that the DKU, chaired by the state Ruler, received 33 reasons supporting Mubarak's removal.

The current dispute over Faris' appointment appears to be a continuation of this power struggle and a challenge to the authority of the Majlis Datuk Lembaga Adat. The Datuk-datuk Lembaga Adat are emphasizing the importance of adhering to traditional adat and the established procedures for selecting an Undang, and are seeking to ensure that their role as custodians of these traditions is respected.

The conflicting claims and the history of recent events suggest a deeply rooted disagreement over leadership and authority within Luak Sungei Ujong, with potentially significant implications for the future governance of the region. The matter highlights the complexities of traditional Malay customs and their interaction with modern political structures in Negri Sembilan





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Sungei Ujong Undang Datuk-Datuk Lembaga Adat Majlis Datuk Lembaga Adat Negri Sembilan Adat Traditional Chiefs Leadership Dispute Muhammad Faris Johari Mubarak Dohak

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