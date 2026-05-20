Discipline Troubles and a Fourth Straight First-Round Exit for Leong Jun Hao in Malaysia Masters

National men's singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao suffered another setback after losing to China's Hu Zhe An in the Malaysia Masters today. It marks his fourth consecutive first-round exit in six tournaments this year, following a difficult season last year. His performance was met with stern warnings by the Badminton Association of Malaysia's performance committee chairman Lee Chong Wei last week. However, Chong Wei expressed his willingness to give Jun Hao another chance as he believed the player could still improve. Fellow men's singles shuttler Justin Hoh also lost his opening match to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the spoiler category, ending Malaysia's challenge in the finals.

National men's singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao suffered a fourth straight first-round exit in six tournaments this year, losing to China's Hu Zhe An at the Malaysia Masters on Wednesday.

Jun Hao, ranked world No 25, lost narrowly 19-21, 21-23 in 56 minutes at the Unifi Arena in Bukit Jalil, marking his fourth consecutive opening round exit. Following this performance, the Badminton Association of Malaysia's (BAM) performance committee chairman Lee Chong Wei issued him a stern warning over several disciplinary issues.

National singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen had previously suggested that Jun Hao be dropped from the national squad, but Chong Wei expressed his willingness to give the player another chance as he felt that Jun Hao could still improve. Fellow men's singles shuttler Justin Hoh also lost his opening match, falling to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 16-21, 14-21 in 45 minutes, ending Malaysia's challenge in the category. Overall, a disappointing day for the Malaysian badminton team at the Malaysia Masters





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Leong Jun Hao Hu Zhe An Malaysia Masters Discipline Issues Willingness To Give Another Chance

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