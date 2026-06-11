Discipline Teacher Assaulted by Students in Kuala Kangsar

A discipline teacher at a secondary school in Kuala Kangsar is alleged to have been assaulted by a group of students after carrying out a disciplinary action involving a student's hairstyle. The incident, which reportedly took place at around 11.30am yesterday, 10 June, is said to have left the teacher injured after being punched by several students who were allegedly unhappy that their hair had been cut.

A discipline teacher at a secondary school in Kuala Kangsar is alleged to have been assaulted by a group of students after carrying out a disciplinary action involving a student's hairstyle.

The incident, which reportedly took place at around 11.30am yesterday, 10 June, is said to have left the teacher injured after being punched by several students who were allegedly unhappy that their hair had been cut. Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth, and Sports Committee chairperson Datuk Khairudin Abu Hanipah said authorities have yet to verify the incident and are still gathering information from the state education department





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Secondary School Discipline Teacher Assaulted By Students Hairstyle Disciplinary Action Students Unhappy Hair Cut Injuries State Education Department Relevant Authorities Student Discipline Respect For Educators Disciplinary Enforcement School Grounds Students Involved Police Report

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