Diptyque's Luxury Mosquito Coil Sparks Asian Comparison and Jokes About Luxury Brands' 'Gentrification' of Household Items

French luxury fragrance house Diptyque has launched a new product that has gone viral, with many people across Asia immediately recognizing it as a mosquito coil. The product is part of the brand's Summer Water Garden collection and is designed to create a luxurious outdoor fragrance experience. However, social media users couldn't help noticing that it looks almost identical to the mosquito coils commonly found in homes across Malaysia, India, the Philippines, and other parts of Asia. The product has sparked comparisons and jokes about luxury brands entering their 'gentrification' of household items era.

French luxury fragrance house Diptyque has gone viral after launching a new product that many people across Asia immediately recognised as... a mosquito coil , is part of the brand's Summer Water Garden collection and is designed to create a luxurious outdoor fragrance experience .

But the moment photos started circulating online, social media users couldn't help noticing one thing: it looks almost identical to the mosquito coils commonly found in homes across Malaysia, India, the Philippines, and other parts of Asia. The brand describes it as a way to create an 'outdoor oasis', with each box containing six scented coils and a small stand.

Many users compared the spirals to the iconic mosquito coils commonly found on porches, balconies, and under dining tables across Asia during mosquito season, which typically cost just a few ringgit. Others joked that luxury brands had officially entered their 'gentrification of household items' era. The glazed green ceramic accessory is designed specifically to complement the scented spirals and is priced at 140 euros (around RM657). Read the full stor





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Diptyque Mosquito Coil Summer Water Garden Collection Outdoor Fragrance Experience Glazed Green Ceramic Accessory Priced At 140 Euros Asian Comparison Jokes About Luxury Brands' 'Gentrification' Of

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