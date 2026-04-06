Digital Maturity, Child Development, and the Ongoing Search: Navigating the Complexities of Modern Challenges

This news piece examines the importance of digital maturity, the impact of technology on child development, and the legal challenges surrounding a long-standing case in Ipoh. Experts provide insights into responsible technology use for young people, the need for age-appropriate screen time, and the potential negative effects of digital platforms. The extension of the police's search period in the Indira Gandhi case is also discussed.

The legal battle surrounding Indira Gandhi and the search for her ex-husband and daughter continues, with the Ipoh court granting the police an additional two months to locate them. This extension underscores the complexity and urgency of the case, highlighting the ongoing efforts to resolve a deeply personal and emotionally charged situation. While the court proceedings progress, the focus remains on ensuring that justice is served and that all individuals involved are accounted for.

The authorities are expected to utilize this extended period to pursue all available leads and gather any new information that could lead to a breakthrough in the case. The public awaits further developments, hoping for a resolution that brings closure to all affected parties. This prolonged search reflects the challenges faced in such investigations, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and the pursuit of truth.\Simultaneously, the evolving landscape of digital media and its impact on children and teenagers has drawn significant attention. Experts like Dr. Hijaz Ridzwan, a psychiatrist at IIUM, and Shafiq Hamidon, an ABA therapist, provide insights into the critical importance of digital maturity and responsible technology use for young people. Dr. Ridzwan emphasizes that emotional maturity is crucial for navigating the digital world, especially for those under 16, as they are still developing the critical thinking skills needed to avoid potential risks like scams, manipulation, and misleading content. The proposed minimum age of 16 for social media use by the government is viewed as a positive step, offering opportunities for effective monitoring and guidance before adolescents are granted unrestricted digital access. Digital algorithms can trap teenagers. Repeated exposure to unrealistic content can harm self-esteem and distort perceptions of life standards or personal appearance. The impact of such exposure on children can range from emotional distress to long-term trauma, including anger, trust issues, social withdrawal, and feelings of shame and guilt.\Shafiq Hamidon underscores the necessity for careful age-based control of digital device exposure to ensure healthy child development. He suggests complete avoidance of screens for children under two years old, promoting the development of crucial social skills during this period. For children aged six and older, screen time should be limited to one to two hours per day, combined with physical activities and family interaction. Excessive screen time is linked to various behavioral problems, including prolonged tantrums, difficulty controlling emotions, and irritability when screen access is limited. Hamidon also highlights the negative effects of short-form video platforms such as TikTok and YouTube Shorts on children's attention spans, which can hinder their ability to concentrate in school and engage in longer conversations. He advises parents to monitor their children’s behavior closely and seek professional help from speech therapists, occupational therapists, or developmental pediatricians when necessary. The key is balance, prioritizing a child's development, social skills, physical activity and family interaction over excessive screen time. This will help them navigate and understand the digital world as they grow





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Digital Maturity Child Development Social Media Screen Time Indira Gandhi Case

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