Diesel Price Hike Impact Far Wider Than Official Figures Suggest, Claims MCA

The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) has challenged the government's assertion that only 15% of Malaysians are affected by the recent diesel price increase, arguing that the economic ripple effect is pervasive and will impact all segments of the population. The party is calling for more comprehensive relief measures and greater transparency in fuel pricing.

The Malaysian Chinese Association ( MCA ) has strongly refuted claims that a mere 15% of Malaysians will be impacted by the recent surge in diesel prices, asserting that this figure significantly underestimates the true economic ramifications. Datuk Lawrence Low, Vice President of MCA and Chairman of its Economic & SMEs Affairs Committee, stated on Sunday, April 19, that the notion of limited impact is out of touch with the intricate realities of the nation's economy.

He elaborated that diesel is not merely a fuel for direct consumers but a fundamental cost driver across a multitude of essential industries. Low emphasized that the increased cost of diesel inevitably cascades through the entire supply chain. Businesses, from logistics and transportation to construction and agriculture, rely heavily on diesel-powered operations. As their operating expenses rise due to higher fuel costs, these businesses are compelled to pass these increased costs onto consumers. This inevitably translates into higher prices for everyday goods and services, including food, building materials, and manufactured products. Therefore, he argued, it is erroneous to focus solely on the number of individuals who directly purchase diesel. The critical issue lies in how elevated fuel expenses inflate the cost of goods and services that every Malaysian consumes, regardless of their direct use of diesel. Furthermore, Low drew parallels to previous instances, such as electricity tariff adjustments, where initial assurances of limited impact were ultimately undermined as businesses transferred increased costs to consumers, contributing to broader inflationary pressures. He highlighted the precarious financial situation many companies are currently facing, with existing burdens from escalating expenses in fuel, gas, wages, and rentals. These businesses have a severely limited capacity to absorb additional costs stemming from diesel price hikes. Consequently, the MCA is urging the government to acknowledge the far-reaching systemic effects of diesel price adjustments on the national economy and the cost of living. The party advocates for the implementation of targeted relief measures specifically designed to alleviate the financial strain on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the food and beverage sector. Additionally, the MCA proposes a comprehensive review of the diesel pricing mechanism to prevent disruptions in the supply chain, greater transparency in how fuel prices are determined and communicated, and a more rapid reduction in domestic fuel prices when global oil prices decline. The party also suggested temporary loan repayment deferments as a means to ease cash flow pressures for businesses. Prompt and decisive government intervention is deemed essential to mitigate the pervasive economic consequences of rising diesel prices and to protect the financial well-being of both businesses and citizens





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diesel Price Hike Malaysia Economy MCA Inflation Smes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

[Watch] Wee Ka Siong: Malaysia Sells Petrol Among World’s Cheapest — But Diesel Among The Most ExpensiveMCA president Wee Ka Siong has called out a structural contradiction in Malaysia's fuel pricing: RON95 ranks 9th cheapest in the world, while diesel sits at 103rd — among the…

Read more »

Caltex hit by RON95, diesel supply disruptionsThe affected service stations are located in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Kelantan.

Read more »

MCMC to probe individual over false claims of diesel export to PhilippinesJEDDAH: Johor Darul Ta'zim's (JDT) hopes of becoming the first Malaysian club to reach the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite semi-finals were dashed after a narrow 1-2 defeat to defending champions Al-Ahli on Friday (April 17).

Read more »

Sebar berita palsu hantar diesel ke Filipina: MCMC buka kertas siasatan seorang individuSebar berita palsu hantar diesel ke Filipina: MCMC buka kertas siasatan seorang individu

Read more »

Malaysians Largely Unaffected by Fuel Price Hikes, Government Subsidies Offer ProtectionPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim clarifies that 85% of Malaysians benefit from subsidized fuel prices, with only 15% impacted by market fluctuations due to the global energy crisis. The government provides exemptions for specific transport sectors, and subsidized RON95 remains at RM1.99 per litre, while unsubsidized prices see reductions.

Read more »

Malaysians Largely Unaffected by Diesel Price Hikes Due to Subsidies, Says PM AnwarPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that 85% of Malaysians are not impacted by current market diesel prices because they benefit from government subsidies, with only 15% facing price increases due to the global energy crisis. He clarified that sectors like school buses and certain lorries receive exemptions, and fishermen also use subsidized diesel.

Read more »