Diesel Price Drop Met with Pump Shortages: Drivers Frustrated by Empty Tanks Amidst Official Assurances

While the government announces a significant decrease in diesel prices, motorists are facing the stark reality of empty petrol pumps across the nation, leading to widespread frustration and raising questions about supply chain reliability.

Amidst a government announcement of a significant reduction in diesel prices , a wave of frustration is gripping drivers across the nation as they encounter widespread fuel shortage s at petrol stations . Effective Thursday, April 16th, diesel prices were slated to fall by 75 sen to RM5.97 per litre. While this price drop offers a welcome prospect on paper, its practical benefit is nullified for many who are arriving at pumps only to find them empty. Social media has been abuzz with videos capturing this exasperation.

One particularly striking clip depicted an irate driver at a Juru, Penang petrol station, his anger palpable as he discovered the diesel had been depleted just moments before his turn. He witnessed a lorry ahead of him completing its fill-up, leaving him with nothing. The driver confronted station staff, who initially cited a simple depletion of stock. However, a senior staff member revealed a more complex reality: the lorry had been prioritized due to a pre-existing account with the station. The driver, demanding fairness and threatening to report the incident, pleaded for at least a partial sale, a plea that seemingly went unheeded.

The comments accompanying such online footage often shed further light on the persistent issue. Many drivers recounted similar experiences of arriving only to find queues already long or stocks replenished only sporadically, dependent on the arrival of supply trucks. This situation is far from isolated, with reports of diesel scarcity at the pump level becoming a frequent complaint in recent weeks, despite official assurances of stable national supply.

The Control of Supplies Act 1961 categorizes petrol and diesel as controlled goods, imposing a legal obligation on operators to maintain adequate public supply. Any deliberate withholding or refusal to sell is considered a grave offense. The question of whether this threshold was breached in specific instances is a matter for regulatory authorities. However, from the perspective of frustrated drivers like the one in Penang, the diesel did not simply run out before their arrival; it ran out for them because the station exercised discretion in allocating the available fuel.

The Ministry of Finance attributed the latest price reduction to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism, which aligns retail fuel prices weekly with global market trends. Alongside the diesel price decrease, RON97 fuel saw a 25 sen drop to RM5.10 per litre, and RON95 fell by 25 sen to RM4.02 per litre. For eligible individuals, subsidized RON95 through the Budi95 program remains at a stable RM1.99 per litre. The ministry also acknowledged the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their potential to disrupt global supply chains, adding an element of uncertainty.

Therefore, while the price of fuel may be declining, the certainty of finding it at the pump remains a pressing concern for motorists nationwide. It is important to note that petrol stations operating under franchise agreements are independently owned and managed, and the actions of individual station operators do not necessarily reflect the policies of the fuel brands themselves. The accompanying images are intended solely for illustrative purposes.





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