Diana Danielle Discusses Relationship with Bernard Vincent, Prioritizing Readiness and Interfaith Considerations

Actress Diana Danielle is open about her relationship with Bernard Vincent, a man four years her senior, highlighting their current happy phase of mutual getting to know each other. However, she emphasizes a deliberate approach to marriage, citing the importance of Bernard's religious readiness and her children's well-being as crucial factors. Diana stresses the need for a potential spouse to embrace Islam wholeheartedly, not just nominally, and acknowledges the significant responsibility of guiding someone into the faith. She also values life compatibility and a stable partnership, drawing from her own childhood experiences of growing up without a father figure. Despite not rushing into marriage, Diana hopes for a positive progression in her relationship and expresses gratitude for her ex-husband Farid Kamil's continued involvement as a father to their children.

The special relationship between actress Diana Danielle and her half-Chinese, half-Indian partner, Bernard Vincent , is no longer a secret. In recent times, Diana Danielle Dany Beeson has been candid with the media about the man who has captured her heart, a man four years her senior. Indeed, Diana and the man affectionately known as Bern are currently in a happy phase. Both are in the process of getting to know each other's hearts and minds.

However, neither is in a hurry to tie the knot, and for now, they are not planning to take their relationship to a more serious level. For Diana, becoming a wife again is not as simple as snapping her fingers. She needs time to ensure that Bernard is ready to be her life partner, especially since Bern practices a different religion. If he were to embrace Islam but not be open to truly delving into it, I would worry about the situation becoming difficult when we marry and have children. Therefore, if he is not capable in that regard, it would be better for me not to continue this relationship. That is why I need to take my time to ensure he is truly ready. And if he is ready to convert to Islam, I also need to be prepared to guide him. That is a very significant responsibility. Whatever happens, if we are destined to marry, I will consider it a great blessing from Allah for choosing me to guide someone into the religion, she shared. Diana stated that life compatibility is also something that needs to be considered before entering into marriage. Thus, for her, it is important to take a long time to truly know the heart and mind of a future life partner. Every couple in love surely wants their relationship to end in marriage. But we do not want to rush. There are many things to consider, including the readiness of my children, as they have just gone through the phase of their parents' divorce. Whatever happens, I hope this relationship moves in a better direction. It is just that right now, I myself cannot determine our future, she confided. Such is Diana's honest confession. She respects the principle of women who can live without men. However, that is not her. For the actress of the film Imaginur, living as a couple is among the blessings from Allah that should be appreciated. A good partner helps me make the right decisions in life. My life is more stable when accompanied by a man whose life is also stable. I need a companion, a man who can advise me. But at this moment, I am not entirely dependent on my boyfriend because he is not yet my husband, she said. He is an intelligent and capable man to be a guide. He also respects me. I am comfortable being friends with him because we are compatible and can easily exchange views. I am not a woman who likes to change boyfriends. When I meet someone truly compatible, I will strive to make our relationship last, she explained. Growing up without a father's affection, Diana always ensures that her children with Farid Kamil, Muhammad and Nur Aurora, receive full attention from both their mother and father. I grew up without a father. When I was young, I always wondered what my siblings and I did wrong to be left by our father. My father was not far away. After divorcing my mother, he married a local and settled in Malaysia. But it is not my responsibility to look for him. That is why Farid and I would never dream of neglecting our children. I learn from my life experiences to be a good mother. I am also grateful that Farid is a responsible father, she shared. My children love their parents wholeheartedly. I am grateful that they are good children. Muhammad and Nur Aurora always provide us with encouragement and support. Farid and I ensure they receive enough attention and love. Farid's place is irreplaceable. As the father of my children, Farid's position is very high, she recounted.





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