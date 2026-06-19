Devon Larratt and Wife Explore Sabah Amid First International Arm Wrestling Event in Malaysia

Arm wrestling champion Devon Larratt and his wife Jodi are touring Sabah's attractions during their visit for the East vs West International Arm Wrestling Competition, the first of its kind in Malaysia, with over 150 athletes from 13 countries expected to compete.

World-renowned Canadian arm wrestler Devon Larratt , together with his wife Jodi, has arrived in Kota Kinabalu , Sabah , to participate in the inaugural East vs West International Arm Wrestling Competition, marking the first time this event is held in Malaysia.

The couple was welcomed by Julinus Jeffery Jimit, Chief Executive Officer of the Sabah Tourism Board, during a traditional Sabahan dinner on Wednesday. Beyond the competition, Larratt and his wife are taking part in a familiarisation program organized by the tourism board to explore Sabah's attractions. Their itinerary includes a visit to Kinabalu National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site famed for its biodiversity and the iconic Mount Kinabalu.

They will also experience the Mari-Mari Cultural Village, which showcases the heritage of Sabah's indigenous communities, and the Klias river area, known for its wildlife and wetland ecosystems. Additionally, the schedule features island excursions and a trip to the Gaya Street Sunday Market, a vibrant hub for local crafts and produce. Larratt expressed his enthusiasm for discovering Sabah for the first time and interacting with athletes from across the Asia-Pacific region.

He noted that international sporting events often serve as powerful catalysts for travel, blending competitive spirit with cultural immersion and tourism. The arm wrestling competitions are set for June 20 and 21 at Centre Point Sabah, with the East vs West event on the first day and the Sabah International Arm Wrestling Competition on the second. Over 150 athletes from 13 countries are expected to compete, highlighting the sport's growing regional appeal.

This visit not only underscores Larratt's personal passion for the sport but also showcases Sabah's potential as a destination for international events, leveraging its natural beauty and cultural richness to attract global attention. The tourism board's initiative to host such athletes and integrate them into local experiences is part of a broader strategy to position Sabah as a premier event and adventure tourism hub.

By combining world-class competition with curated tours, the event aims to generate significant media coverage and encourage participants and spectators alike to return for leisure. The presence of a celebrity athlete like Larratt, known for his global arm wrestling titles and engaging public persona, amplifies this effect. His social media reach and fan base could further promote Sabah's attractions to an international audience.

Looking ahead, Sabah is also preparing for the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026, scheduled for May 25-26 at the Sabah International Convention Centre. This beauty and wellness expo's expansion into Borneo reflects the state's growing reputation as a versatile venue for both sports and cultural festivals. Together, these events illustrate a multi-faceted approach to tourism development, one that capitalizes on Sabah's unique environment and community heritage while tapping into global trends in experiential travel and competitive sports.

The synergy between the arm wrestling competition and the tourism familiarisation program demonstrates how events can be leveraged to create lasting impressions and drive future visitor arrivals. As the athletes compete, they also become unofficial ambassadors, sharing their experiences with networks back home. This model of event tourism aligns with Sabah's vision to diversify its economy beyond traditional sectors like palm oil and manufacturing, focusing instead on high-value, low-impact industries that celebrate the state's natural and cultural assets.

The success of this inaugural arm wrestling event could pave the way for more international sporting competitions in the region, further cementing Sabah's status as a dynamic destination ready to welcome the world





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Devon Larratt Arm Wrestling Sabah Tourism East Vs West Kota Kinabalu Kinabalu National Park Mari-Mari Cultural Village Gaya Street Sunday Market International Competition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Need for a strong, united Sabah fuelled Upko's bid to join GRS, says EwonBANGKOK: Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has taken the Eastern Economic Corridor back under his direct supervision to reposition it as Thailand's flagship investment pitch, with a new focus on global food security and data centres, a Government House source said on Wednesday (June 17).

Read more »

German tourist dies after losing consciousness while snorkelling off Sabah islandThe addition of one particular type of this vitamin to chemotherapy improved life expectancy during a small study.

Read more »

Devon Larratt couple visit Sabah for arm wrestling competitionDevon Larratt and wife Jodi Larratt arrived in Sabah to attend the East vs West International Arm Wrestling Competition and explore local attractions such as Kundasang, Kinabalu National Park and cultural villages. The couple welcomed by tourism officials and excited to experience the region's nature and culture while promoting Sabah as a sports tourism destination.

Read more »

Chinese doctors remove pair of 10cm live worms from woman’s arm after year-long painLooking for a World Cup ticket? The buzz around the football tournament now underway across North America might inspire a last-minute search online, but fans should be wary of cyber scammers.

Read more »