Devastating Fire in Karamunting Destroys 30 Homes; Suspicious Political Donations and Teen Trespassers in the Spotlight

A fire in Karamunting razed 30 homes, while a banker flags RM19.5 million in suspicious donations to Bersatu. Meanwhile, teens caught trespassing on LRT tracks are spared prosecution.

A major fire broke out in the early hours of April 29, destroying approximately 30 non-permanent homes across 3.5 acres in a village located behind PPH along Jalan Bokara, Karamunting .

The blaze, which began around 3:16 am, prompted a swift response from firefighters, who mobilized 21 personnel along with support from police, civil defense forces, and volunteers. Using water from fire engines and nearby hydrants, the teams managed to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to roughly 100 adjacent homes. The operation concluded at 7:01 am, though the exact cause of the fire and the total extent of the damage remain under investigation.

This incident comes just 11 days after another devastating fire in the same region, which razed around 1,000 homes in Kampung Bahagia, located about 10 kilometers away. Authorities are still probing the circumstances behind both fires, raising concerns about fire safety and housing conditions in the area.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, a banker testified in court that RM19.5 million in donations, spread across 29 cheques, made to the political party Bersatu by Mamfor were flagged as suspicious. The banker stated that it was unusual for such large sums to be given to a political party, adding a layer of scrutiny to the financial dealings under investigation.

Additionally, a group of teenagers who were caught trespassing on the Muhibbah LRT tracks in Bukit OUG for a 'joget' (dance) session were spared prosecution after the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) ordered their release, citing concerns for their future. The DPP's decision highlights a lenient approach to juvenile offenses, emphasizing rehabilitation over punishment





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Fire Karamunting Bersatu Donations Teen Trespassing

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