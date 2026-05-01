Detained GSF 2.0 Humanitarian Activists to Be Abandoned in Southern Greece

Participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 humanitarian mission, detained by Israeli forces, will be left on a beach in southern Greece instead of being taken to the Port of Ashdod. The mission, involving 186 volunteers from around the world, aimed to deliver supplies to Gaza but was intercepted. Among the detained are 10 Malaysian citizens, including journalists and activists. The incident has sparked international condemnation and calls for accountability.

PETALING JAYA: All participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 humanitarian mission , who were detained by Zionist forces yesterday, will be abandoned on a beach in southern Greece.

Chef de Mission Sumud Nusantara, Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, stated that the participants would not be taken to the Port of Ashdod, as occurred during the previous GSF mission. The apartheid occupiers issued a statement that they would leave the GSF activists captured yesterday on a beach in southern Greece and would not transport them to Ashdod.

This is a global victory in pressuring the oppressive, illegal state to alter their action plan and avoid being burdened by the presence of activists in their troubled region. Earlier, media reports indicated that 22 GSF 2.0 mission vessels carrying 186 volunteers from around the world to Gaza were seized and kidnapped by Israeli forces.

The Director-General of the Sumud Nusantara Control Center (SNCC), Datuk Dr. Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, said that six of the ships intercepted in international waters near Greece involved 10 Malaysian citizens. Among the detained Malaysians are veteran journalist and humanitarian activist Zainal Rashid Ahmad, also known as ZRA, who was aboard the Arkham III, along with Osman Zolkifli and Dr. Jihan Alya Mohd. Nordin (Eros 1), Mohd. Shamsir Mohd.

Isa (Esplai), and Hazwan Hazim. Additionally, Mohd. Hanafi Mohd. Salim, Ahmad Musa Al-Nuwayri Kamaruzaman, Norhelmi Ab.

Ghani (Bianca BCN), Mohd Redzal Amzah (Freia), and Muhamad Muhzin Zaidi (Marea) were also detained. The detention of these activists has sparked international outrage, with human rights organizations condemning the actions of the Israeli military. The flotilla was part of a broader effort to break the blockade on Gaza, which has been in place for over a decade, severely restricting the movement of goods and people in and out of the territory.

The participants, including medical professionals, journalists, and activists, aimed to deliver much-needed supplies to the people of Gaza, who have been suffering under the blockade. The international community has called for the immediate release of all detained activists and for Israel to respect international law. The incident has further escalated tensions in the region, with many countries and organizations demanding accountability for the actions of the Israeli military.

The Global Sumud Flotilla has a history of attempting to challenge the blockade, with previous missions also facing interception and detention by Israeli forces. Despite the risks, activists continue to push for an end to the blockade, citing the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. The latest incident has drawn attention to the ongoing struggle for freedom and justice in the region, with many calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Global Sumud Flotilla Humanitarian Mission Israel Gaza Blockade International Law

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ardell, Heliza & Hazwani Dihantar Pulang Ke Malaysia Selepas Kapal Rosak, Misi GSF Diteruskan Dari SepangSementara itu, kesemua 36 rakyat Malaysia yang menyertai misi tersebut dilaporkan berada dalam keadaan sihat.

Read more »

Ardell, Heliza & Hazwani Dihantar Pulang Ke Malaysia Selepas Kapal Rosak, Misi GSF Diteruskan Dari SepangSementara itu, kesemua 36 rakyat Malaysia yang menyertai misi tersebut dilaporkan berada dalam keadaan sihat.

Read more »

Ardell, Heliza & Hazwani Dihantar Pulang Ke Malaysia Selepas Kapal Rosak, Misi GSF Diteruskan Dari SepangSementara itu, kesemua 36 rakyat Malaysia yang menyertai misi tersebut dilaporkan berada dalam keadaan sihat.

Read more »

22 kapal GSF dipintas Israel, 10 rakyat Malaysia antara ditahanSebanyak 22 kapal misi Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 yang membawa 186 sukarelawan dari seluruh dunia ke Gaza telah ditahan dan diculik.

Read more »

Jet ski, dron mencurigakan berlegar sekitar kapal GSF 2.0Kru kapal misi Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 diarahkan berkumpul di dek atas selepas objek mencurigakan berlegar sekitar kapal.

Read more »

Peserta GSF 2.0 ditinggalkan di pantai selatan Greece, tidak dibawa ke AshdodSemua peserta yang menyertai misi kemanusiaan Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 yang ditahan oleh tentera Zionis, semalam, bakal ditinggalkan di sebuah pantai di selatan Greece.

Read more »