Details of Singaporean Man Arrested for Making Silent Calls

A man was arrested in Singapore for calling police hotlines repeatedly using foreign numbers and a registered SIM card under someone else's details. He was charged with obstructing a public servant and using another person's details for criminal activity.

A MAN was arrested after repor­tedly making at least 1,035 silent calls to Singaporean police hotlines over eight days. Police said the 37-year-old called several neighbourhood police centre lines incessantly between April 21 and 28 but did not speak, Oriental Daily reported.

He allegedly tried to conceal his identity by using foreign numbers and a SIM card registered under someone else’s particulars. According to local news, the man was charged on May 13 with obstructing a public servant and using another person’s details to register a SIM card for criminal activity.

>A Taiwanese engineer of Foxconn, who won a yet-to-be released Model B electric car ­during the firm’s year-end lucky draw in 2023, lost his bid to claim the prize after he was retrenched before it was handed over. China Press reported that the man, surnamed Lin, said the company had agreed to give him the car, which is the current Foxtron Bria model, once it went on sale.

However, Lin was laid off in January 2025 and the company rejected his right to the car, or about NT$1mil (RM125,140) in cash, saying that winners must remain Foxconn employees at the time of distribution. The New Taipei District Court dismissed Lin’s claim, ruling that the terms of the lucky draw were clearly stated and that the company was not obliged to pay cash compensation





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Singaporean Man Silent Calls Police Hotlines Using Another Person's Details Criminal Activity Obstructing A Public Servant

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