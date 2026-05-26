Deputy Minister Visits Temporary Shelter After Storm Destroys Hundreds of Government Staff Homes in Sungai Besi

Severe storms tore through the JKR housing estate in Sungai Besi, damaging fiftyseven terrace houses and displacing many staff families. The deputy minister inspected temporary tents set up in a nearby mosque, announced a three‑million‑ringgit repair fund and pledged immediate assistance while urging stronger building standards for future resilience.

Ahmad Maslan, the Deputy Minister of Works, visited a temporary shelter that had been erected in a mosque nearby after a severe storm hit the housing complex for employees of the Public Works Department in the fourth block of the JKR estate in Sungai Besi .

The storm, which arrived in the late afternoon, caused extensive damage to fiftyseven terrace houses that are part of the staff quarters. Several families found their homes partially or completely destroyed, leaving them with no place to stay once the roof collapsed or walls were ripped apart by the high winds and driving rain.

The makeshift tents were set up in the prayer hall of a local mosque, providing a short‑term refuge where victims could receive basic assistance and wait for the reconstruction work to begin. The deputy minister arrived at the site together with the Acting Director General of Public Works, Ir Mohd Shahrom Ahmad Saman, and the Deputy Director General, Datuk Ibrahim Esa, to assess the damage and speak with the affected families.

During the visit the officials explained that the ministry has calculated an initial budget of about three million ringgit to cover the repair and rebuilding of the damaged terrace houses. The estimate includes structural repairs, replacement of roofing materials, and restoration of water and electricity services that were disrupted by the storm.

In addition to the fiftyseven terrace houses, the JKR estate comprises roughly one hundred and fifty other residential units, including apartments, that could also require attention in the near future. The ministry has pledged to review the funding request and to seek the necessary approvals from the higher authorities to ensure that the reconstruction can proceed without undue delay.

Ahmad Maslan also announced that he has already allocated a modest amount of emergency assistance to each family affected, aiming to help them meet immediate needs such as food, clothing and temporary accommodation. The incident has highlighted the vulnerability of government‑owned housing complexes to extreme weather events, prompting calls for a comprehensive assessment of the structural resilience of similar estates across the region.

Community leaders and local councilors have urged the authorities to accelerate the reinforcement of existing buildings and to incorporate stronger design standards for any future developments. Meanwhile, the families displaced by the storm are receiving support from charitable organisations and volunteers who have been distributing relief packages and providing moral support.

The temporary shelter at the mosque is expected to remain operational until the first phase of repairs is completed, after which the residents will be able to return to their homes. The ministry has assured that the reconstruction will adhere to strict safety standards and will be monitored closely to prevent any further setbacks.

The deputy minister's presence at the scene served to reassure the affected employees that the government is taking their plight seriously and that concrete steps are being taken to restore normalcy. He reiterated the commitment of the Public Works Department to safeguard the welfare of its staff, emphasizing that the well‑being of government employees is a priority in the ministry's agenda.

The visit concluded with a brief ceremony where the officials distributed essential supplies to the families and encouraged them to stay hopeful as the rebuilding process gets underway. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of disaster preparedness and the need for ongoing investment in resilient infrastructure to protect communities from the increasing frequency of severe weather disturbances





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Storm Damage Public Works Department Housing Sungai Besi Emergency Relief Infrastructure Resilience

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