Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin Concerned About High Import Dependence in Sabah

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin expressed concern about Sabah's heavy import dependence on rice and other agricultural products due to ongoing global conflicts affecting shipping costs. He highlighted that about 80% of the state's rice consumption is sourced from abroad, predominantly from Vietnam, and urged farmers and agropreneurs to explore value-added processing to extend shelf life and generate higher returns compared to selling raw produce.

Kota Kinabalu: Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin expressed concern about Sabah 's heavy import dependence on rice and other agricultural products due to ongoing global conflicts affecting shipping costs.

He highlighted that about 80% of the state's rice consumption is sourced from abroad, predominantly from Vietnam. This placed Sabah among the highest rice-importing states in the country. He urged farmers and agropreneurs to explore value-added processing to extend shelf life and generate higher returns compared to selling raw produce. The responsibility for improving food security in Sabah was shared by all levels of government, the private sector, entrepreneurs, farmers, fishermen, livestock farmers, youths, and the whole community.

The willingness of Sabah's young people to seize the opportunities in the agriculture sector with confidence and an entrepreneurial spirit was critical





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Sabah Rice Import Dependence Chan Foong Hin Value-Added Processing Entrepreneurial Spirit

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