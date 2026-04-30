Dental Professionals Learn Sign Language to Enhance Inclusive Healthcare for the Deaf Community

A group of dental professionals from the University of Malaya took the initiative to learn Malaysian Sign Language to improve communication with deaf patients. They organized the Inclusivity Carnival 2.0 to promote dental health literacy and inclusive healthcare services, emphasizing the importance of understanding the needs of the deaf community.

In a groundbreaking initiative, a group of dental professionals took the step to learn sign language to better serve their patients. Comprising 64 Master of Oral Science (MoSC) students, postgraduates, undergraduates, and lecturers from the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Malaya (UM), they participated in basic Malaysian Sign Language (BIM) training through the #Signon initiative by independent educators.

BIM is the official language of the deaf community in Malaysia, recognized under the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 (Act 685). Among the signs they learned were the alphabet, numbers, question words, pronouns, state names, family members, and basic dental-related phrases. This newfound knowledge can be applied in daily conversations and especially during patient history-taking, particularly for those with hearing impairments in clinics or hospitals.

The ability to communicate effectively with deaf individuals enables the provision of more inclusive healthcare services. Dental professionals use sign language when treating deaf patients.

However, their dedication and patience in learning sign language, driven by the desire to interact more easily with the deaf community in public spaces, have successfully overcome this challenge. To practice what they have learned, they organized the Inclusivity Carnival 2.0, focusing on strengthening access to dental healthcare services within the deaf community. The event, which employed a service-based learning approach, was part of the Community Dental Service course under the MoSC program.

Themed 'Where Smiles Connect,' the initiative aimed to enhance dental health literacy and promote sustainable oral health practices. Simultaneously, it provided UM students with exposure to delivering inclusive healthcare services that are sensitive to patients' communication needs. The project director of the carnival, Dr. Muhammad Khairil Husny Izhar, mentioned that many of them had previously served in dental clinics and hospitals under the Ministry of Health (MOH).

'We found that when treating deaf patients, we faced communication challenges with them. Consequently, it was difficult to obtain accurate medical histories.

For example, what kind of pain they were experiencing, whether it was throbbing or otherwise,' he said. According to him, this limitation could affect diagnosis. Dentists would struggle to identify a deaf patient's health issues through symptoms or signs. This problem further complicated the provision of optimal treatment for individuals with hearing impairments.

Meanwhile, the Inclusivity Carnival 2.0, held at the Ungku Aziz Hall, UM last Saturday, was officiated by the Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at the university, Professor Dr. Firdaus Hariri. Among the activities at the carnival were health talks, children's coloring competitions, adult games, and dental and health check-ups. Mohamad Sazali Sha’ari (on stage) delivered a speech during the Inclusivity Carnival 2.0.

There were also exhibition booths from the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf) and the Malaysian Federation of the Deaf (MFD), as well as entrepreneurs under the federation. The Executive Director of MFD, Mohamad Sazali Sha’ari, explained that the choice of language, whether Malay, English, or other suitable languages for deaf patients, should also be considered.

'Before using sign language, the doctor must first ask the patient. What language are they comfortable using? You cannot make assumptions. When communicating in writing, keep it as simple as possible.

Do not use overly complex language. Use easy words to obtain more accurate information from the patient,' he said in a talk titled 'Empowering the Deaf Community and Oral Health' at the carnival. It is hoped that through the sign language they have learned and the presence of many deaf individuals at the carnival, the dental professionals involved are now more aware of patients' needs in receiving treatment and no longer overlook the OKU community.

It is crucial for society to know a little about sign language and the needs of the deaf community. Effective communication with deaf individuals without using sign language cannot solve any problems effectively





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