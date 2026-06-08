Denmark's Christian Eriksen recovering well after collapsing on the pitch

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has spoken out about his recent collapse on the pitch during a friendly international against Ukraine. The 34-year-old playmaker has returned home and is recovering well with his family.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has spoken out about his recent collapse on the pitch during a friendly international against Ukraine . The 34-year-old playmaker clutched his chest and fell to the turf in the 65th minute of the match in the Danish city of Odense on Sunday.

This incident marks the second time Eriksen has collapsed to the turf while representing his country. In 2021, he collapsed during his side's opening European Championship group game against Finland in Copenhagen. He received life-saving CPR treatment and was later fitted with a special heart-starting ICD device, and he managed to resume his career at both club and international level. Eriksen has now returned home and is recovering well with his family.

He has reassured everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021. Eriksen said receiving a shock from his ICD has had a major impact on both him and his family.

However, he is grateful that the incident was not as severe as the one in 2021. The incident has sparked concern among football fans and the medical community, with many wondering if Eriksen's condition has worsened. Eriksen's collapse on the pitch has also raised questions about the safety of football players with implanted cardiac devices. The incident has highlighted the need for better medical support and monitoring of players with heart conditions.

The Danish football association has said that it will provide Eriksen with all the necessary support and care. Eriksen's family has also released a statement saying that they are grateful for the outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans and the medical community. The incident has served as a reminder of the risks and challenges faced by football players with heart conditions. Eriksen's recovery and return to the pitch will be closely monitored by fans and the medical community.

The incident has also sparked a wider debate about the safety of football players with implanted cardiac devices and the need for better medical support and monitoring





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