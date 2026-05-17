Demolition of Historic White House West Wing by Trump Idled by Senate Move

A Senate official has removed security funding for President Trump's planned White House ballroom from a bill, potentially derailing Republican efforts to allocate taxpayer money towards the contentious project.

Heavy machinery demolishes part of the White House East Wing as work begins on President Donald Trump ’s planned US$250 million ballroom, in Washington, DC, October 20, 2025.

A US Senate official on Saturday removed security funding that could be used for President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom from a massive spending package, Democratic lawmakers said, imperilling Republican efforts to devote taxpayer money to the contentious project. Democrats have criticised the ballroom as an expensive and frivolous diversion by Trump at a time when Americans face rising costs such as higher fuel prices.

Senate Republicans are seeking US$1 billion in taxpayer funding to the Secret Service for security upgrades to the ballroom and other structures being built beneath it. Trump has written on social media that it will be ‘the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World.

’ The parliamentarian ruled that the security funding provision falls under chamber rules that require 60 votes to pass most legislation, according to the office of Senator Jeff Merkley, the top Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee. The decision by the parliamentarian deals a blow to Trump and his administration, which has sought the money for security purposes related to the ballroom.

Senate Republicans are desperately seeking approval from the parliamentarian to move forward with the controversial funding, potentially jeopardizing their hopes to include the ballroom-related funding in a massive spending package worth US$72 billion. Alternatively, if all fails, Republicans may not be able to include the funding in a vote on the Senate floor.

Democrats, anticipating a 'tough' election season, are using the Republicans’ support of the inordinately expensive ballroom as a tool to showcase their party’s lack of concern for the cost-of-living concerns of the American people, exacerbated by rising energy costs that have been further exacerbated by the administration’s foreign policies





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White House East Wing President Donald Trump Ballroom Ballroom Security Democratic Lawmakers Republican Party

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Trump warns Taiwan against declaring formal independence after China visitUS President Donald Trump on Friday warned Taiwan against declaring formal independence after a visit to China, whose leader Xi Jinping had pressed him not to support the self-ruling island. Trump ended a state visit claiming to have made 'fantastic' trade deals, although the details were vague and he did not appear to secure any breakthrough with China over his stalemated war on Iran.

Read more »

Who is Ronald dela Rosa, the Philippine senator at centre of Senate shootout?MANILA, May 15 — Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa called on the public to step in to prevent law enforcement agents from handing him over to the International Criminal Court...

Read more »

Ombudsman: Philippine Senate refused subpoena for CCTV footage of shootingMay 16 (Reuters) - ⁠Billionaire investor Bill Ackman ⁠said on Saturday that the ‌sale of Google parent Alphabet's shares was not a bet against the ​company.

Read more »

[UPDATE] Man killed by great white shark in western AustraliaMay 16 (Reuters) - ⁠Billionaire investor Bill Ackman ⁠said on Saturday that the ‌sale of Google parent Alphabet's shares was not a bet against the ​company.

Read more »