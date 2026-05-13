Democrats' seventh failed attempt to rein in Trump's war powers on Iran narrowly rejected by Senate

A resolution curbing President Donald Trump's power to wage war on Iran was narrowly rejected by the Senate after the 60-day deadline for the White House to seek formal authorisation expired. The resolution, introduced by Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, is the seventh attempt by Democrats to rein in Trump's war powers since the conflict began 10 weeks ago. The vote tally was 50-49.

Senate passage would not guarantee approval of the resolution, as House resistance and a likely Donald Trump veto remain major hurdles. The measure, introduced by Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, was the seventh failed attempt by Democrats to rein in Trump's war powers since the conflict began more than 10 weeks ago.

The vote tally was 50-49. Democrats argue that the administration had until May 1 to secure congressional approval for military action under the War Powers Act, while the administration disputes that interpretation. A legal and political standoff has become a major test of Congress's authority over war powers more than 50 years after the law was passed. Despite the defeat, Democrats have been cheered by a slowly growing number of Republican defections





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War Powers Act Obstruction Of Congress Iran War Trump's War Powers Republican Defections

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