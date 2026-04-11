Democrats Mull 25th Amendment Amidst Trump's Iran Threats

Democrats are considering using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office following his threats against Iran. However, the move faces significant hurdles, including the need for bipartisan support. This article delves into the amendment's provisions, the political context, and the challenges Democrats face in their attempt.

A protester's sign referencing the 25th Amendment, which addresses presidential disability, was seen during a demonstration against US military action in Iran near the White House on April 7, 2026. This demonstration occurred amidst escalating tensions following President Donald Trump 's strong language regarding Iran . The political landscape is tense, and discussions about the 25th Amendment have resurfaced among Democrats.

The backdrop of these discussions involves Trump's controversial remarks, including threats against Iran. This has sparked debate over his fitness for office. Democrats are considering the 25th Amendment, aiming to potentially remove Trump from power. However, this is expected to be a tough undertaking because it requires support from Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress. Although public approval ratings have declined overall, a substantial percentage of Republicans still support Trump's presidency, and this reality highlights the significant political hurdles to any removal attempt. The historical context of the 25th Amendment and the current political situation add layers of complexity to this issue. The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, was introduced after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It aimed to clarify the process of presidential succession, ensuring continuity in leadership. It is worth noting that Section 4 of the amendment, which deals with involuntary removal, has never been used. Section 4 allows for the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the President unable to fulfill their duties. However, the President can contest this decision, and Congress would then need to decide the issue within a short timeframe. This process requires substantial majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives. Calls to invoke the 25th Amendment have been made in the past. After the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, some Democrats called for then-Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment, but this effort failed. Furthermore, Trump has been impeached twice, but the necessary two-thirds majority to convict him in the Senate was not achieved. Trump won a second term in November 2024. This context underscores the difficulty of using the 25th Amendment. Scott Anderson, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, has emphasized that attempting to use the 25th Amendment would likely fail without significant Republican support. Democratic lawmakers are focused on other policy issues. Their focus is on policy issues such as job growth, inflation, and childcare accessibility. They are looking to avoid a perception of solely being in opposition to Trump. Some prominent Democrats like Madeleine Dean, have expressed skepticism about pursuing impeachment given the current political dynamics. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has criticized the Democrats' focus on the issue, framing it as an expression of irrational hatred of Trump. This highlights the deep political divide and the challenges ahead for any attempt to remove Trump from office





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