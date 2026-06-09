Democratic Republic of Congo Suffers 2-1 Defeat to Chile in World Cup Warm-Up

The Democratic Republic of Congo suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chile in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Orleans, France, as they wrapped up their disrupted World Cup warm-up campaign.

The Democratic Republic of Congo wrapped up a disrupted World Cup warm-up campaign with a 2-1 defeat by Chile in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Orleans on Tuesday.

The match was switched to the French city and played without spectators after authorities in Cadiz, the original host venue, called it off citing public health concerns linked to an Ebola outbreak in the central African nation. After a goalless first half, Dario Osorio put Chile ahead in the 52nd minute and Matias Sepulveda added a second four minutes from time. Joris Kayembe pulled one back for the Congolese side in the 88th minute.

U.S. officials have told teams that players and staff must have been outside the DRC for 21 days and symptom-free before entering the country for the World Cup. Congo are due to travel to their tournament base in Houston on Thursday and open their Group K campaign against Portugal six days later. They then face Colombia in Guadalajara on June 23 and Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27.

The World Cup is set to kick off on June 14, with hosts Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match. Mexico is under pressure to deliver in their World Cup opener, with many expecting them to make a strong start to the tournament. The World Cup has also seen an increase in the number of players over the age of 40, with several teams featuring veteran players.

The Congolese team will be looking to bounce back from their defeat and make a strong start to their World Cup campaign





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Democratic Republic Of Congo Chile World Cup Friendly Match Orleans France

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