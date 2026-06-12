Dell Launches AI‑Enabled Pro 5 2K and Pro 7 4K Webcams for Business Users

Dell introduces two AI‑powered webcams, the Pro 5 2K and Pro 7 4K, designed to enhance video call quality and security for corporate professionals. Leveraging advanced sensors, face tracking, and gesture controls, the devices deliver high‑resolution video, noise‑reduced audio and smart features like Windows Hello and document scanning. Available in Malaysia for RM672 and RM1,054 respectively, they are sold directly on Dell's website.

Dell has refreshed its lineup of business-oriented webcams with the launch of two new AI-powered models: the Dell Pro 5 Webcam 2K and the Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K. Both devices are marketed primarily at corporate users, but Dell stresses that the embedded artificial intelligence can help any speaker look cleaner and more professional on video calls, no matter the surrounding environment.

The webcams continually analyze the user's face, the lighting and background, and the movement, automatically adjusting focus, exposure, and frame to deliver a clearer image while preserving natural skin tones. The higher‑end Pro 7 Webcam 4K builds on recent advances in sensor technology. Equipped with a Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, the unit captures 4K Ultra‑HD video at up to 60 frames per second and offers three adjustable field‑of‑view angles-65°, 78°, and 90°.

The camera features AI‑driven face tracking, auto‑framing and autofocus, and up to four‑fold digital zoom. On the audio side, dual MEMS microphones incorporate AI‑powered beam‑forming to suppress background noise and deliver clear sound from as much as three metres away. The Pro 7 connects through USB‑C and comes with a detachable magnetic universal mounting clip, making it easy to attach to laptop screens, monitor arms or external stands.

Beyond video and audio, the webcam offers a suite of smart features that enhance the user experience in a business context. Windows Hello facial recognition is supported, allowing users to log into a PC simply by appearing in front of the camera. The device also detects a user's presence: it wakes a computer when the user approaches and automatically locks it when they step away, adding an extra layer of security.

Document View is another highlight-through AI‑driven distortion correction, the camera can scan documents and present them clearly on the screen, making it ideal for sharing contracts or reports during a call. Gesture controls are also available; raising an open palm can zoom in or out, offering a natural way to adjust the frame without touching the device.

The more affordable Pro 5 Webcam 2K also incorporates many of the same core features, albeit with an open‑source Sony sensor that records 2K QHD video at 30 frames per second. It offers 65° and 78° field‑of‑view options, and its autofocus and digital zoom are capped at two‑fold. Recognizing the needs of everyday business users, the Pro 5 comes with a single omnidirectional MEMS microphone that picks up sound from up to three metres.

Like its 4K counterpart, the webcam connects via USB‑C, uses a detachable magnetic universal mounting clip, and supports Windows Hello, Document View, auto‑framing, and gesture controls. However, it omits higher‑end features such as presence‑sensing, HyperSpeed autofocus, and vision‑based beam‑forming. For added peace of mind, the Pro 5 includes a Kensington lock‑compatible metal loop for physical security. Both cameras are now available in Malaysia.

The Dell Pro 5 Webcam 2K (model WB526) is priced at RM672, while the Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K (model WB726) will launch soon for RM1,054. Interested customers can order the devices directly from Dell's official Malaysian website, where comprehensive product specifications and firmware updates are also available. By integrating AI into their webcams, Dell reiterates its commitment to improving remote collaboration tools.

The company's new offerings enable professionals to maintain high‑quality video presentations, secure their devices, and streamline document sharing-all features that are increasingly crucial as hybrid and remote work models become standard in modern enterprise environments





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