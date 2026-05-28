Delivery Man Charged with Threatening Shop Assistant

A 36-year-old delivery man, A. Vinodvarma, pleaded not guilty to threatening a shop assistant, Ashha Begum, 24, at the Magistrates' Court in Kuala Lumpur today.

A 36-year-old delivery man, A. Vinodvarma , pleaded not guilty to threatening a shop assistant, Ashha Begum , 24, at the Magistrates' Court in Kuala Lumpur today.

The incident allegedly occurred on May 22 at 6:20 pm at Taman Bamboo Off Jalan Ipoh in Sentul. Vinodvarma is charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum two-year prison sentence or a fine, or both, if convicted. Deputy Public Prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa did not suggest any bail, citing the seriousness of the offense.

Vinodvarma's lawyer, Erickka Farrise Amir, however, requested that her client be allowed a RM4,000 bail with two sureties, subject to additional conditions, including reporting to the nearest police station every month and not harassing the witnesses or the victim until the case is resolved. The magistrate, Farah Nabihah Muhammad, allowed the bail request, with the additional conditions.

Vinodvarma is required to report to the police station every month and not disturb the witnesses or the victim until the case is resolved. The court also ordered Vinodvarma to provide two sureties and pay a bail of RM4,000. The case is set to be heard again on a later date. In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with stealing a motorcycle from a parking lot in Kuala Lumpur.

The accused, Muhammad Amirul Hafiz, 25, allegedly stole the motorcycle on May 20 at 10:30 pm from a parking lot in Jalan Tun Razak. He is charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence. The case is set to be heard again on a later date.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman was charged with causing death by reckless driving in Kuala Lumpur. The accused, Nurul Huda, 30, allegedly caused the death of a pedestrian on May 15 at 10:30 pm at Jalan Tun Razak. She is charged under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum three-year prison sentence. The case is set to be heard again on a later date.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was charged with threatening a police officer in Kuala Lumpur. The accused, S. Suresh, 40, allegedly threatened a police officer on May 10 at 10:30 pm at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters. He is charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum two-year prison sentence or a fine, or both, if convicted. The case is set to be heard again on a later date





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A. Vinodvarma Ashha Begum Magistrates' Court Kuala Lumpur Penal Code Section 506 Bail Sureties Conditions

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