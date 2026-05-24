Delegasi Global Sumut Flotila 2.0 Mengalami Pengalaman Menginsafkan di Penjara Atas Air

Delegasi Global Sumut Flotila 2.0 yang diculik Israel di perairan antarabangsa telah mengalami pengalaman yang menginsafkan ketika ditahan selama dua malam di 'penjara atas air'.

Delegasi Global Sumut Flotila 2.0 yang diculik Israel di perairan antarabangsa telah mengalami pengalaman yang menginsafkan ketika ditahan selama dua malam di ' penjara atas air '.

Mereka berada di atas kapal yang diibaratkan seperti penjara terapung dan mengalami kesejukan dan tiada makanan. Pengalaman ini telah membuka mata delegasi mengenai penderitaan sebenar yang terpaksa dihadapi rakyat Palestin akibat ditindas sejak puluhan tahun lalu. Mereka berharap orang ramai terus menyebarkan kandungan mengenai Palestin di media sosial masing-masing selain meneruskan usaha memboikot syarikat yang dikaitkan dengan Israel.

Delegasi ini tidak menganggap diri mereka sebagai hero, sebaliknya hanya menjadi pengantara bagi menyampaikan kepada dunia mengenai penderitaan rakyat Palestin serta kekejaman Israel





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Global Sumut Flotila 2.0 Israel Palestin Penjara Atas Air

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