Delaying Treatment: A Major Health Concern in Malaysia

This article discusses the concerning trend of Malaysians delaying medical treatment, primarily due to daily life pressures rather than a lack of concern for their health. It explores the contributing factors, including work commitments, financial constraints, lack of awareness, and the impact on overall health, especially regarding late-stage cancer detection. It also highlights the government's efforts to address these issues and emphasizes the importance of early detection and accessible healthcare.

The health of Malaysia ns is often compromised not due to a lack of concern, but due to various life constraints that force them to delay medical treatment. A concerning 94% of the population admits to postponing medical care within the last 12 months. This delay isn't a result of carelessness but rather the pressures of daily commitments, work demands, and family responsibilities, which often push health to the sidelines. Patient Voices Malaysia 's report highlights this situation clearly.

Work commitments emerge as a primary barrier to seeking treatment, even when individuals recognize its importance. The statistics reveal that while the life expectancy of Malaysians is projected to reach 75.3 years by 2025, the average healthy lifespan is only around 64 years. This creates a significant gap of approximately 11 years spent in less-than-optimal health, a disparity that warrants serious attention. Arjan Toor, CEO of Prudential plc's Health Division, states that delayed treatment is not primarily due to a lack of access to healthcare services, but is more related to daily constraints and uncertainties that make patients hesitant to act early.\Furthermore, a study involving 1,020 local respondents unveils another critical issue: confusion among the public. A staggering 54% of respondents admit they're unsure where to go or whom to consult when they fall ill. The absence of a family doctor continues to leave many navigating a complex healthcare system. Simultaneously, the cost of treatment poses a significant concern. Approximately 53% worry about their inability to cover medical expenses. Interestingly, 71% of patients find the actual cost of treatment lower than expected, thanks to subsidies and insurance assistance. Manisha Keyal, Chief Health Officer of Prudential Malaysia, emphasizes that the public postpones treatment not because of a lack of concern, but because they're caught in the pressures of daily life. The government, through the Ministry of Health, is proactively addressing this issue by introducing the RESET strategy. This will hopefully alleviate some of the burdens faced by the public when seeking health care.\In numerous cases, serious health problems in Malaysia don't arise suddenly; they often stem from seemingly small actions, such as delaying treatment, whether intentional or not. This delay, sometimes rooted in life constraints, can have severe consequences. One of the most worrying is cancer, which is often detected only at its advanced stages. Prof. Dr. Sharifa Wan Ezat Puteh, a Community Health Specialist at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), explains that cancer occurs when cells in the body grow uncontrollably, damaging the body's systems. These aggressive cells gradually disrupt the function of vital organs, potentially leading to death. She attributes cancer's main contributors to unhealthy lifestyles, like the consumption of fast food and instant noodles, which are high in preservatives. Furthermore, air pollution, chemicals in food, microplastic waste, and infections from harmful bacteria and viruses also play a role. A major concern is that cancer in its early stages often presents no clear symptoms. For instance, breast cancer can develop silently without noticeable symptoms, making it difficult to detect without early screening. When cancer starts to spread, symptoms emerge, and the condition is often already serious. That is why early screenings are important for many diseases, but many people delay screenings. According to Dr. Sharifa, many patients are diagnosed only when cancer cells have grown rapidly and spread through the blood and lymphatic systems. Lack of advanced screening facilities and expertise in some rural areas further complicates early detection. Dr. Sharifa clarifies that delays in screening are not solely due to indifference, as various factors contribute, including lack of knowledge, time constraints, and psychological factors such as fear or lack of confidence. Additionally, the remote locations of health centers and high treatment costs are significant barriers, especially for low-income groups. Nevertheless, the outcome remains the same: the disease is detected late





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