Delayed Slope Repairs Raise Safety and Access Concerns in Taman Saga, Ampang

Residents in Taman Saga, Ampang, face prolonged disruption and safety risks after a hillside collapse linked to a burst IWK pipe. Despite initial promises of a May completion, slope repair works are delayed, forcing detours and raising concerns over potential further damage to nearby homes.

Residents in Taman Saga , Ampang , Selangor, are expressing growing concerns over safety and access due to prolonged delays in essential slope repair works. The situation stems from a partial collapse of a six-meter hillside along Jalan Saga 17 in January, triggered by a burst underground pipe belonging to Indah Water Konsortium ( IWK ).

The incident caused soil to shift toward houses in the adjacent Taman Bukit Teratai community below, heightening anxieties about further potential damage. Although initial assurances indicated that repairs would be completed by May, the work remains unfinished, forcing residents to endure long detours and live with the lingering risks.

Teratai assemblyman Yew Jia Haur visited the site recently and voiced the frustrations of locals, particularly those residing on Jalan Saga 9 to Jalan Saga 15, who rely on the affected road as their primary access route. While acknowledging that technical challenges may arise, he emphasized the urgent need for transparency and faster action from IWK.

"I hope IWK can expedite the repairs," he stated, stressing that prolonged closures and incomplete work severely disrupt daily life and raise safety questions. A segment of Jalan Saga 17 remains closed to allow for repairs, and community members have been compelled to monitor the slope themselves to prevent any escalation.

The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) had earlier committed to overseeing the repair process, with its deputy president Hasrolnizam Shaari confirming in a January 20 StarMetro report that the local authority would maintain vigilance. IWK, for its part, issued a statement outlining its planned response: installing a temporary sewer connection and emergency flow diversion, cleaning affected drains, and eventually reconstructing the damaged pipeline and manhole.

Protective measures will be added, and full reinstatement of the slope, road surface, and guardrail is promised. However, the lack of a clear timeline and the persistent delays continue to trouble residents, who call for more regular updates and concrete milestones to ensure accountability and restore safe, convenient access to their homes





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Taman Saga Ampang Slope Repair IWK Jalan Saga 17 Landslide Infrastructure Delay Public Safety

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