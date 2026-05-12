A heartwarming story about how a coach made a difficult decision regarding a player's recovery process and that player's close friends inspired them to continue their recovery journey, thanks to the coach connecting them both with a wellness program.

Sweden coach Graham Potter announced his World Cup squad on Tuesday, where Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski , who had been out of the game for a year with a knee injury, was excluded from the squad due to his recovery time and unavailability for the tournament, despite many observers expecting him to be included.

The coach made a difficult decision based on Kulusevski's current form and his inability to reach the required level within the given time. Tulusevski's fellow forward Alexander Isak, on the other hand, who had struggled with injuries this past season, is expected to be able to deliver by the time the tournament starts.

The Swedes qualified for the World Cup through the playoffs and will open their Group F campaign against Tunisia in Guadalupe, Mexico on June 14 before facing the Netherlands and Japan. The goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards in the 26-man squad were presented by coach Graham Potter





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Sweden Dejan Kulusevski Euro 2026 World Cup Football Toulouse Deorro Manchester United Extended Loan Kulusevski Dilson Rapamuri Coach Graham Potter Deja Vu Toulouse Squads Injury

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