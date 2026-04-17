Defence Ministry Allocates Over RM300 Million for Veteran Welfare and Outreach in Rural Sarawak

The Ministry of Defence has earmarked more than RM300 million this year to bolster the welfare, healthcare, housing, and socio-economic well-being of Malaysian Armed Forces veterans, with a concentrated outreach in rural Sarawak. Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari detailed the allocation during the Program Peduli Veteran Madani (PVM) 2026 in Daro, emphasizing the government's commitment to veterans' needs and incorporating direct feedback for policy enhancement. The initiative includes direct aid, medical equipment, home repair assistance, and expanded employment opportunities for retired service members.

The Ministry of Defence has significantly boosted its support for Malaysian Armed Forces veterans this year, allocating over RM300 million to enhance their welfare, healthcare, housing, and socio-economic well-being. This substantial investment underscores the government's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of veterans, with a particular focus on those residing in rural and interior regions of Sarawak.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari highlighted this commitment during the recent Program Peduli Veteran Madani (PVM) 2026 outreach event in Daro, Sarawak. Adly Zahari articulated that the RM300 million fund is designated for a comprehensive range of veteran assistance, encompassing welfare, healthcare, housing, educational support for children, and various other crucial support programmes. Beyond financial allocation, the PVM 2026 programme serves as a vital conduit for the Ministry to gather direct feedback from veterans. By engaging with veterans in their communities, especially in remote areas, the Ministry aims to gain firsthand insights into their specific needs and the efficacy of existing assistance. This feedback loop is crucial for refining policies and programmes to better serve the veteran community. As part of the outreach, Adly Zahari personally visited eleven veterans in Daro and Matu. These visits included individuals from the asnaf (eligible for tithes) groups, those suffering from chronic illnesses, widows, and families with members who have disabilities. The PVM 2026 initiative, orchestrated by the Ministry through the Department of Veterans Affairs (JHEV ATM), also facilitated the distribution of essential welfare aid. This aid included basic necessities, medical equipment, assistance for home repairs, and the provision of 100 Rahmah baskets to local veterans’ associations, demonstrating a tangible impact on the ground. The Ministry's strategic priorities clearly revolve around key areas critical to veterans' lives: healthcare, secure housing, and sustainable income. For veterans who do not receive a pension and fall below the poverty line, a monthly living assistance of RM500 is provided. Recognizing that many veterans remain active and capable after retirement, the Ministry is actively promoting and supporting their pursuit of second careers to ensure continued financial stability and societal contribution. In collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, efforts are underway to expand employment opportunities for veterans, particularly within the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS). The first intake saw 48 veterans recruited, with plans to increase this number to 200, including positions in Sabah and Sarawak. Adly Zahari emphasized that veterans are invaluable national assets whose sacrifices deserve perpetual recognition. This recognition, he stressed, must be manifested through inclusive and well-structured initiatives that address their evolving needs. The outreach programme in Daro was attended by several key figures, including JHEV ATM Deputy Director-General Sophian Isswandy Ismail, Commander of the 9th Infantry Brigade Brigadier General Dato Jafri Sulaiman, JHEV ATM Sarawak Director Major Steven Kadir, along with officials from the Social Welfare Department Sibu Division and representatives from local veterans’ associations, signifying a unified effort in supporting the nation's heroes. The presence of these diverse stakeholders underscores the collaborative approach taken by the government to ensure comprehensive support for veterans across Malaysia





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Veteran Welfare Ministry Of Defence Sarawak Outreach Armed Forces Veterans Socio-Economic Support

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