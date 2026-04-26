Defamation Case Against TikTok User, Travel Fraud Suspect – Selangor Police Update

Selangor police have submitted investigation papers regarding alleged defamatory claims against the Selangor Islamic Religious Council made on TikTok to the Attorney-General’s Chambers. Simultaneously, a man known as ‘Imran’ has been arrested for suspected travel package fraud involving multiple agency identities and illicit loan applications.

The Selangor police have forwarded investigation documents concerning alleged defamatory statements disseminated through TikTok, targeting the Selangor Islamic Religious Council ( Mais ), to the Attorney-General’s Chambers ( AGC ) for review and subsequent action.

This development follows a thorough investigation initiated in response to social media posts that contained claims deemed potentially damaging to the reputation of Mais and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais). The investigation centered around statements made in connection with a mosque project located in Subang, prompting authorities to scrutinize the content and identify the individual responsible for its creation and distribution.

Selangor Police Chief, Datuk Shazeli Kahar, confirmed that statements have been officially recorded from the individual implicated in the alleged defamation. This individual has been identified as having affiliations with a non-governmental organization, adding another layer to the complexity of the case. Datuk Shazeli emphasized that the police have concluded their part of the investigation and are now awaiting a decision and further directives from the AGC.

He appealed to the public for patience, stressing the importance of allowing the AGC to conduct its due diligence and arrive at an informed conclusion. He also issued a strong advisory against making any public statements or engaging in actions that could potentially undermine religious institutions or incite discord within the community. Maintaining social harmony and respecting religious sensitivities are paramount, he stated, and any actions that threaten these principles will be addressed with the full force of the law.

The police are committed to upholding the integrity of religious institutions and ensuring that individuals are held accountable for any actions that may cause harm or disruption. In a separate but related matter, Datuk Shazeli Kahar also announced the arrest of an individual known as ‘Imran’ on April 24th, in connection with allegations of travel package fraud.

This arrest stems from a case that gained significant traction on social media, where ‘Imran’ was accused of operating under multiple travel agency identities and illicitly utilizing his wife’s name to secure bank loans. The investigation is currently underway, with authorities exploring potential victims not only within Selangor but also in several other states across the country.

While only one report has been filed in Selangor thus far, investigators are diligently working to ascertain the full extent of the financial losses incurred by victims and to fully understand the suspect’s methods of operation. The case is being prosecuted under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which pertains to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

This dual investigation highlights the Selangor police’s commitment to addressing both online defamation and financial crimes, ensuring that those who engage in unlawful activities are brought to justice. The police are urging anyone with information related to either case to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigations





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Selangor Police Defamation Tiktok Mais AGC Travel Fraud Imran Investigation

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