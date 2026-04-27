DeepSeek-V4: A Measured Response Amidst Intensifying AI Competition

DeepSeek-V4's launch has been met with a more subdued market reaction compared to its predecessors, as the AI landscape evolves and competition from rivals like Moonshot AI's Kimi and Alibaba's Qwen intensifies. Analysts highlight the significance of the model's adaptation to Huawei chips in the context of US-China tech rivalry.

The unveiling of DeepSeek-V4, the latest iteration of the Chinese startup's artificial intelligence model, has generated a considerably more restrained response compared to the significant global impact of its predecessors, V3 and R1.

Last year, the launch of DeepSeek-V3 and R1 sent ripples through the tech world, triggering a notable selloff in tech stocks as investors reassessed the necessity of massive investments in AI infrastructure. These models, developed with significantly less computing power than those of their US counterparts, challenged prevailing assumptions about the cost and scalability of AI development, and highlighted China's growing capabilities in the field despite US-imposed chip restrictions.

This event was widely described as a 'black swan' – an unpredictable event with severe consequences – that forced a recalibration of expectations. However, the launch of DeepSeek-V4 on Friday has not elicited a similar reaction, indicating a shift in market perception and a growing acceptance of efficient, low-cost AI models. Analysts attribute this subdued response to the increasing normalization of advancements in AI model architecture and efficiency.

Lian Jye Su, chief analyst at Omdia, observes that the announcement followed a predictable trajectory, as improvements in these areas have become commonplace across both industry and academic research. Benchmark data from Artificial Analysis corroborate this assessment, revealing that DeepSeek-V4 Pro demonstrates substantial improvements over its previous versions but does not definitively surpass its competitors. Models like Moonshot AI's Kimi and Alibaba's Qwen are closing the gap, positioning themselves as strong contenders in the AI landscape.

This contrasts sharply with the previous year, when DeepSeek enjoyed a clear advantage over its domestic rivals, driving rapid adoption within China and extending its influence globally. The initial shockwave was a result of a unique confluence of factors: inflated valuations of US tech companies, a widespread expectation of continued dominance by a select few players, and the unexpected emergence of DeepSeek as a formidable force. These conditions no longer prevail.

Su further explains that the possibility of new entrants challenging the established order is now factored into market valuations, and there is a more realistic understanding of both the potential and limitations of AI technology. Furthermore, the competitive landscape within China has intensified, with numerous companies releasing increasingly sophisticated models, diminishing DeepSeek's relative advantage.

The positive performance of AI-related stocks in South Korea and Taiwan on Monday, with both markets reaching new highs, suggests a broader optimism regarding the AI sector, but not specifically tied to DeepSeek's latest release. Beyond immediate market reactions, the significance of DeepSeek-V4 lies in its implications for the ongoing US-China technological competition.

Alfredo Montufar-Helu, managing director at Ankura China Advisors, emphasizes that the model's optimization for Huawei chips is particularly noteworthy, given the tightening US export controls aimed at restricting China's access to advanced US chips crucial for AI development. This adaptation demonstrates China's commitment to building a self-sufficient AI ecosystem, potentially mitigating the impact of US sanctions.

Montufar-Helu argues that the 'wow factor' associated with DeepSeek has already been priced into the market, and the current focus is on China's ability to sustain AI progress, potentially utilizing domestically produced chips. The geopolitical ramifications of such a development would be substantial, signaling a shift in the balance of power in the AI domain.

The ability to develop and deploy advanced AI models independent of US technology would represent a significant strategic achievement for China, challenging US dominance and reshaping the global AI landscape. The race is no longer simply about who can build the most powerful AI, but also about who can build it most resiliently and independently.

DeepSeek-V4, therefore, represents a crucial step in this ongoing competition, showcasing China's determination to overcome technological hurdles and establish itself as a leading force in the future of artificial intelligence





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