Dee Hsu Expresses Regret Over Family Trip Before Sister Barbie Hsu’s Death

Taiwanese TV host Dee Hsu reveals her lingering regret over a family trip to Japan planned before her sister, Barbie Hsu, passed away from influenza-related pneumonia. She discusses the emotional toll of the loss and the difficult journey of coping with grief alongside her mother and friends.

Taiwan ese television personality Dee Hsu has publicly shared her deep regret surrounding a family trip to Japan planned for 2025, a journey that preceded the untimely death of her elder sister, acclaimed actress Barbie Hsu , on February 2nd.

Barbie Hsu tragically succumbed to pneumonia related to influenza at the age of 48, leaving a void in the entertainment industry and within her family. Dee Hsu, widely known as Little S, recently resumed her work on the show 'Dee Girls Talk' after a year-long hiatus following her sister’s passing. During an episode broadcast on April 20th, Hsu engaged in a heartfelt conversation with longtime friend and fellow TV host Kevin Tsai, reflecting on the final moments spent with Barbie.

The impetus for the Japanese hot spring trip during the Chinese New Year period came from Hsu herself, motivated by the rare opportunity to have all their children join them for an overseas holiday. Dee Hsu shares three daughters – aged 14, 18, and 20 – with her husband, businessman Mike Hsu. Barbie, on the other hand, had a son and a daughter, aged nine and eleven respectively, from her previous marriage to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei.

Hsu revealed that Barbie, typically cautious about overexertion, surprisingly expressed a strong desire to participate in the trip. Initially, their mother, Huang Chun-mei, voiced concerns about the high costs associated with travel during the festive season, but she was ultimately persuaded by her daughters. The weight of this decision now bears heavily on Dee Hsu, who poignantly questioned whether altering their plans and heeding their mother’s advice could have altered the tragic outcome.

Despite her mother’s reassurance to relinquish self-blame, Hsu admits that regret continues to permeate her thoughts. Following Barbie’s death, Hsu described a period of withdrawal, finding solace only in sleep and television dramas, struggling to reconcile with the loss and face the world. Both Dee Hsu and their mother navigated their grief through shared moments of remembrance and, at times, through alcohol, using conversations as a means to express their profound sorrow.

Kevin Tsai recounted his own shock upon learning of Barbie’s death, his immediate concern centering on Dee Hsu’s well-being, fearing the devastating impact the loss would have on her. He confessed that all his subsequent actions and decisions were guided by the assumption that Little S was experiencing the most difficult period of her life.

Tsai noted a turning point occurred at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards in October 2025, where Hsu and Liu appeared as presenters for Best Host in a Variety Show. It was then that Tsai began to perceive signs of Hsu slowly regaining her composure and returning to her former self.

Tsai recently travelled to Singapore as a celebrity guest at the 2026 Star Awards on April 19th, where he presented awards for Best Programme Host, Best Entertainment Programme, and Best Infotainment Programme. The conversation highlighted the enduring bond between the sisters and the lingering pain of a loss that continues to resonate deeply within the family and among their fans.

The openness with which Dee Hsu shared her feelings offers a raw and honest portrayal of grief and the complexities of navigating loss





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dee Hsu Barbie Hsu Taiwan Grief Loss Family Japan Kevin Tsai

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan President Cancels Eswatini Visit After Overflight Permits Revoked Under Chinese PressureTaiwan President Lai Ching-te aborted his trip to Eswatini after Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar revoked flight permits, a move Taipei blames on economic coercion by Beijing.

Read more »

Hasnul Taqiyuddin Crowned National Quran Recitation ChampionHasnul Taqiyuddin Sazali from Perak emerged victorious in the Qari category at the National Quran Recitation and Memorization Council (MTHQK) 2026, showcasing exceptional talent and devotion to the Quran. A student at USIM, she expresses gratitude and aims for international success.

Read more »

Mother Bhumi to Premiere in Malaysia with Fan Bingbing Fan MeetThe critically acclaimed film Mother Bhumi will be released in Malaysian cinemas on May 14th, 2026, accompanied by a nationwide fan meet tour featuring the cast including Fan Bingbing, Bai Run-yin, Natalie Hsu, and Pearlly Chua, led by director Chong Keat Aun. The tour begins May 10th in Kuala Lumpur and will visit Johor, Melaka, Penang, and Kedah.

Read more »

Sandra Lim Considers Future Pageant Return Amidst Rising Acting CareerMiss Universe Malaysia 2024 contestant Sandra Lim expresses continued affection for the pageant world but prioritizes her acting career. She doesn't rule out future participation in other pageants like Miss World or Miss International, but emphasizes her current focus is on film work after achieving a historic Top 30 finish for Malaysia.

Read more »

RM1,500 cash aid for each affected familyPM Anwar announced RM1,500 cash aid for each family affected by the Kampung Bahagia fire.

Read more »