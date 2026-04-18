Decades-Old Mercury Thermometer Discovered Inside Man's Intestines

A 32-year-old man experienced severe stomach pain, leading to a startling medical discovery: a mercury thermometer he swallowed at age 12 had remained lodged in his duodenum for two decades, posing a grave risk of perforation and internal bleeding.

A startling medical case has emerged from Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, where a 32-year-old man, identified by the surname Wang, sought hospital treatment for persistent stomach pain. His visit to the Longgang branch of The First Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University resulted in an astonishing revelation: a mercury thermometer , swallowed two decades prior at the tender age of 12, was still lodged within his digestive tract.

Initial medical imaging confirmed the presence of a foreign object in Wang's duodenum, with medical professionals strongly suspecting it to be the long-lost thermometer. The precarious positioning of the thermometer, with its tip pressing directly against the intestinal wall, presented a critical danger of perforation and potentially life-threatening internal hemorrhage.

Wang confessed that his childhood mishap, involving the accidental ingestion of the thermometer, was met with fear, preventing him from disclosing the incident to his parents at the time. Compounded by his parents' demanding work schedules and the absence of immediate symptoms, the event unfortunately faded from memory over the years.

The surgical procedure to remove the thermometer was characterized by its extreme delicacy and complexity. The prolonged period the foreign object had resided within Wang's body, coupled with its proximity to his vital bile ducts, escalated the risks associated with the operation. Surgeons had to navigate with extreme caution to avoid causing irreparable damage to the intestinal wall.

Experts from the hospital's endoscopy centre emphasized the critical importance of immediate medical intervention for individuals who accidentally swallow foreign objects. They strongly advised such patients to cease all food and drink consumption, minimize swallowing and speaking, and seek urgent medical attention without delay.

The Wenzhou Daily Newspaper Group reported a significant public health concern, noting that over one million individuals in China require medical assistance annually due to the accidental ingestion of foreign objects. Children constitute a substantial majority of these cases, accounting for more than 60 percent, while the elderly represent another considerable demographic.

This remarkable incident echoes a similar case from June of the previous year, involving a 64-year-old man from Anhui province, surnamed Yang. He sought medical help for chest discomfort, only to discover a toothbrush that had resided within his body for an astonishing 52 years. Like Wang, Yang had accidentally swallowed the object at age 12, but chose to conceal the incident out of apprehension about facing parental discipline, laboring under the misguided belief that the object would eventually dissolve.

The human capacity for enduring such foreign bodies for extended periods, and the potential consequences, underscore the vital importance of prompt medical evaluation in cases of accidental ingestion. One observer aptly commented on Wang's fortunate outcome, stating that he was incredibly lucky, as the thermometer did not break and no mercury was leaked, a testament to the precise and skilled medical intervention he received. The long-term implications of swallowing such items are profound, and this case serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers that can persist within the body for decades





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Foreign Object Ingestion Mercury Thermometer Intestinal Perforation Medical Discovery Long-Term Retention

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