Debunking Viral Misinformation Regarding BUDI95 Fuel Subsidy Quotas

Fact-check reveals that claims of an increased 300-litre fuel subsidy for the general public on the BUDI95 portal are false and intended only for specific professional operators.

As global oil price fluctuations continue to create economic uncertainty, the Malaysia n government has implemented strategic adjustments to fuel subsidy policies, including the notable RON95 monthly limit set at 200 litres starting April 1. This tightening of fiscal policy has made the public increasingly sensitive to their fuel consumption habits.

Recently, a viral claim circulating on the social media platform Threads suggested that any average citizen could easily navigate the official BUDI95 portal to increase their personal monthly fuel subsidy allowance to 300 litres. This misleading information triggered a massive wave of inquiries from curious citizens, many of whom flooded comment sections seeking step-by-step instructions on how to secure the supposed extra quota for their daily vehicles. However, a comprehensive fact-check conducted by MyCheck.my has definitively debunked these rumors, confirming that the claim is entirely false. The organization clarified that the additional fuel quota is strictly reserved for specific professional categories with verified operational requirements, such as e-hailing drivers and registered boat owners. Upon investigating the BUDI95 portal, the team discovered that there is no accessible button or application portal for members of the general public to request an increased limit. The portal is designed strictly for individual eligibility verification, reviewing transaction histories, and accessing essential frequently asked questions. The absence of an application feature for personal users serves as clear evidence that the social media claims were fabricated or misinterpreted. In response to the confusion, the Ministry of Finance issued an official statement via its primary web portal and verified social media channels. The ministry explained that while a technical button for quota adjustment had been visible during the initial pilot phase of the program, it was quickly disabled after the public began misusing it for ineligible applications. The government emphasized that this function was never intended for private passenger vehicle owners. Furthermore, specific guidelines have been established for legitimate professional drivers: those traveling under 2,000 kilometres remain on the base quota of 300 litres, while those covering between 2,000 and 5,000 kilometres may be eligible for an additional 300 litres, and those exceeding 8,000 kilometres may qualify for up to 800 litres in total. The government continues to urge the public to exercise extreme caution regarding unverified social media posts and to rely exclusively on official state communication channels to avoid falling victim to misinformation or administrative frustration





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