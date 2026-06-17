Debunking the Myth: Why India Really Withdrew from the 1950 FIFA World Cup

An exploration of the common misconception that India withdrew from the 1950 FIFA World Cup because they were not allowed to play barefoot, revealing the actual reasons of financial constraints and organizational challenges.

The game's rules and regulations are governed by FIFA, which has evolved over time. However, Indonesia and Burma (now Myanmar) had in the past played international football events barefoot.

But is it true that India withdrew from playing in a FIFA World Cup tournament because its players were not allowed to play barefoot? Yes, India actually qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 1950. The country was in the same Asian qualifying group with Burma (now Myanmar), Indonesia and the Philippines.

However all the other teams withdrew without playing a single match, and India qualified by default for the 1950 tournament in Brazil. However, they too subsequently withdrew from playing in the tournament - but not because there were banned from playing barefoot. A bit of history - just a couple of years back, the Indian football team pushed heavyweights France to the brink at the London 1948 Olympics before conceding late to go down 2-1.

Several players in that team played without boots and had their feet heavily taped. To further debunk this myth, FIFA had no rules mandating football boots till 1953. Interestingly enough, India had played barefoot at the Helsinki 1952 Olympics without any objections. But it was not boots (or lack of) but India's priorities and financial constraints which kept the country from making a historical FIFA World Cup appearance.

The financial challenge of reaching Brazil was enormous - particularly for Asian nations still grappling with the economic aftershocks of World War II. For India, financing and organising a voyage halfway across the world for a football tournament was an overwhelming prospect for a fledgling All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Brazilian federation and FIFA had pledged their support and state federations promised financial aid.

Unfortunately, after months of meetings, the AIFF finally pulled the plug after a meeting in Kolkata on May 23 - less than a month before the team was supposed to travel to Brazil. AIFF stated: "India will not participate in the World Cup or the Jules Rimet Cup. Due to late information reaching India, the team will have to be flown to Rio resulting in cancellation of team selection.

Since there is not much time, the Indian team will not be able to prepare and hence it will not be correct to send the team.

" Another reason for barefoot myth was what was published by the British media when India lost to France in the same game. The then-Indian captain Talimeren Ao was quoted in the media saying, "We play football in India, whereas you play bootball.

" So while you continue to enjoy this year's World Cup, you can share this piece of trivia to other football fans out there





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup India Football Barefoot Myth 1950 Talimeren Ao AIFF Football History World Cup Qualification Olympics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA's Hydration Breaks Prove Controversial at World CupFIFA's mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in World Cup matches are proving as controversial as they are cooling, with players and coaches having differing opinions on their necessity and effectiveness.

Read more »

Saudi Arabia to Work with FIFA on World Cup Ticket Affordability and Fan SafetySaudi Arabia's Sports Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, has announced that the kingdom will work with FIFA to ensure ticket affordability and fan safety for the 2034 World Cup, amid regional instability.

Read more »

Paula’s Choice joins Fifa, enters global football stage with 2026 World Cup sponsorshipKUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Skincare brand Paula’s Choice has been named an official sponsor of the Fifa World Cup 2026 and Fifa Women’s World Cup 2027, marking the company’s...

Read more »

Fifa World Cup Players' Shirts Feature New Sleeve Patches for Trading CardsThe new sleeve patches on players' shirts at the Fifa World Cup are set to feature in future Topps trading cards, with little explanation from Fifa about their use.

Read more »