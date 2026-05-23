Death toll from China's coal mine gas explosion rises to 90

The article reports on an increase in the death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China's Shanxi province, with 82 confirmed dead and 90 reported by state media CCTV on Saturday.

At least 82 people have been confirmed dead, out of 247 workers on underground duty at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County of Changzhi City, north China’s Shanxi Province following a gas explosion.

Rescue efforts are ongoing. The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province has jumped to 90, state media CCTV reported on Saturday. The gas explosion occurred late on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, with 247 workers on duty underground, state media Xinhua reported earlier in the day





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coal Mine Gas Explosion Death Toll China's Shanxi Province President Xi Jinping Premier Li Qiang Rescue Operations Investigation Accountability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pressure on the neck identified as cause of death in 7-month-old infantA seven-month-old infant was found unresponsive in a cradle at a babysitter's house in Seremban and died after being revived at the hospital

Read more »

Mount Dukono guide named suspect in death of three climbersThe North Halmahera police have named Reza Selang, the guide who led the hike that resulted in the death of three climbers, including two Singaporeans, earlier this month, as a suspect for negligence that resulted in the death of another person. Reza, 35, led a group of eight guides and 12 hikers up Mount Dukono, an active volcano in North Maluku province, on May 8, where a large eruption occurred shortly after the group reached the summit, killing three climbers. Reza has not been detained but could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Read more »

Malaysia Prepares to Withdraw Protective Envoy Over Israeli Death ThreatMalaysia has confirmed that one of its protective agents, Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, received death threats through Israeli proxy Mossad Commentary. The head of SNCC, Datuk Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, assures the government has taken steps to monitor Haroqs' safety, including through Turkey.

Read more »

Coroner's court hears child-parent conflict not a direct factor in teen's deathDr Chua Sze Hung discussed how conflict between parents and children can influence the psychological state of adolescents and how diaries can provide more authentic self-representation than verbal interactions.

Read more »