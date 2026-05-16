Death of Sharonjit Kaur Walia, eldest daughter of renowned journalist Datuk Karam Singh Walia

Kashminder Singh Sandhu has confirmed the death of his wife, Sharonjit Kaur Walia, 44, who passed away in her sleep at their Seremban residence. The news of her death was confirmed by Politeknik Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan and is being paid final respects at their residence. The lecturer was a senior English lecturer at the General Studies Department of Port Dickson Polytechnic and dedicated to her career and inspiring students. Her contributions and dedication will always remain in the hearts of her students and the institution she was a part of.

Sharonjit Kaur Walia , 44, died at home in Seremban on May 13, 2026, just weeks after her father, renowned broadcast journalist Datuk Karam Singh Walia on April 6.

The ceremony to pay final respects was held yesterday at their residence, while prayer ceremonies will be held on May 24 at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban. News of the lecturer’s passing was also shared on Wednesday by Politeknik Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. The entire institution extends its condolences to the family of the deceased over this painful loss. Her contributions, dedication and memories shared with her will always remain in our hearts," the institution said in a Facebook post. — Bernam





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Sharonjit Kaur Walia Datuk Karam Singh Walia Death Minister Of Youth And Sports Datuk Seri Ahmad Politeknik Port Dickson Negeri Sembilan

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