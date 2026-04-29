Deaf Teacher Dr Lee Tur Chung Overcomes Challenges to Earn PhD and Advocate for Special Education in Malaysia

Dr Lee Tur Chung, Malaysia’s first deaf teacher to complete a PhD overseas, shares his journey of perseverance, from financial struggles to advocacy for the deaf community. His story highlights resilience, community support, and the pursuit of improving special education in Malaysia.

After his scholarship ended, deaf teacher Dr Lee Tur Chung worked part-time jobs to survive on his savings and community support while pursuing his PhD in the United States.

His determination was driven by his desire to return to Malaysia and contribute to the country’s special education system. Now, he teaches while advocating for the deaf community, hoping to collaborate with the Education Ministry to enhance special education in Malaysia. Lee, in his 50s, shared that his six-and-a-half-year journey taught him persistence and perseverance, as he often stepped out of his comfort zone.

He believes success comes to those who refuse to give up, emphasizing that the speed of progress is not as important as the effort itself. Lee, who is believed to be Malaysia’s first deaf teacher to complete a PhD overseas, passed the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Bahasa Melayu paper after three attempts. Last month, he celebrated two major milestones—his birthday and his graduation—with family, friends, teachers, and the deaf community.

Lee was among the first batch of disabled teachers accepted into the profession. Before his scholarship, he had been teaching for 13 years. In 2019, he received a Fulbright Foreign Student Programme scholarship to pursue a PhD in deaf education at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, which was recently ranked among the world’s top universities by Time magazine. The university had many interpreters and academic staff who were deaf, providing a supportive environment for his studies.

In August 2019, The Star reported on Lee’s appeal to then-Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik, through the National Union of the Teaching Profession, after his study leave application was rejected. Despite challenges, Lee returned to Malaysia in August 2024 after completing his study leave. He resumed teaching while finalizing his dissertation, titled 'The Relationship Between Signed Languages and the Quality of Life of Deaf Adults in Malaysia,' and received his PhD scroll on December 13 last year.

Among his struggles, funding and learning American Sign Language (ASL) were the most difficult. ASL differs significantly from Malaysian Sign Language (BIM), and Lee also had to improve his English, which was initially deemed basic. His scholarship only covered tuition and visa fees for two years, forcing him to work part-time as a graduate assistant. He depleted his savings and relied on churches, community outreach programs, and public generosity for food.

Surprisingly, the Covid-19 pandemic became a turning point, as the university provided students with food, basic necessities, and clothing until the crisis ended. Lee’s story is one of resilience, determination, and the power of community support in overcoming adversity





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