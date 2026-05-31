Deadly Explosion in Myanmar's Kaung Tat Village Leaves 55 Dead, Dozens Injured

A blast in Kaung Tat village, controlled by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) near the Chinese border, killed at least 55 people and injured dozens. The TNLA attributed the explosion to accidental detonation of mining materials and has initiated an investigation while promising aid to victims.

An explosion in Kaung Tat village, located near the Chinese border in Myanmar and controlled by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army ( TNLA ), resulted in at least 55 fatalities.

The TNLA, which is currently in a ceasefire with the Myanmar military, stated that the blast was caused by the accidental detonation of materials stored for mining operations. While the rebel group confirmed deaths without specifying a number, reports from the BBC and Shwe Phee Myay News Agency detailed that at least 55 people died, including 25 women and 30 men, with dozens more injured.

The incident occurred at noon local time, and the TNLA has launched an investigation, vowing to hold accountable anyone found responsible. The organization also pledged to provide relief, healthcare, and rehabilitation support to the affected families as soon as possible





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Myanmar Kaung Tat Village TNLA Explosion Mining Materials Casualties Ceasefire Chinese Border

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