Deadly Chemical Leak at Washington Paper Plant Kills Several, Injures More

A tank rupture at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging plant in Longview, Washington, caused a chemical leak of white liquor, resulting in multiple deaths and critical injuries. Officials say no threat to the public, while a separate chemical incident continues in California.

Emergency crews responded to a deadly chemical leak at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging plant in Longview, Washington, after a tank rupture left multiple people dead and injured.

The incident occurred on May 26, when a tank containing white liquor, a highly alkaline solution used in paper manufacturing, burst at the facility located near the Washington-Oregon border. Preliminary statements from the company and the Longview Fire Department indicated that the rupture resulted in multiple critical injuries, though exact numbers were not immediately released. Local reports cited firefighting officials as stating that 10 people were hurt: nine company employees and one firefighter.

The plant, a subsidiary of Japan's Nippon Paper Group, produces billions of single-serve containers annually for customers across North America, Asia, and around the world. White liquor, which contains sodium hydroxide and sodium sulphide, is employed to break down wood chips in the early stages of paper production to create pulp. The chemical is highly corrosive and can cause severe burns or respiratory damage upon exposure.

The cause of the tank rupture is under investigation, but authorities confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public. The response involved hazmat teams, medical personnel, and fire crews working to contain the leak and treat the injured. This tragedy highlights the risks inherent in industrial chemical processes, especially in paper mills where such substances are routinely handled.

In a separate but related development, firefighters in Orange County, California continued to manage a volatile chemical incident that began on May 24. Around 16,000 people remained evacuated from their homes after a tank of methyl methacrylate, a flammable and toxic chemical, started overheating at a facility near Anaheim.

The tank, owned by Britain-based GKN Aerospace, contained 7,000 gallons (26,000 litres) of the substance, which had been threatening to explode and release a plume of toxic fumes over a densely populated area just miles from Disneyland. Firefighters worked around the clock to cool the tank using water and foam. By May 26, they announced that the threat of a large explosion had been eliminated, but efforts to fully stabilize the tank continued.

The incident prompted road closures and a large emergency response, with officials monitoring air quality to ensure public safety. The proximity to residential zones and major tourist attractions raised concerns about chemical storage safety in urban settings. Both incidents underscore the dangers posed by industrial chemicals and the importance of rigorous safety protocols. In Washington, the Nippon Dynawave plant has not previously reported major accidents, but this event will likely lead to scrutiny of its maintenance and emergency response procedures.

The white liquor leak resulted in fatalities and serious injuries, marking one of the worst chemical accidents in the region in recent years. Meanwhile, the California situation, though contained, disrupted thousands of lives and required significant resources. Authorities in both states have called for investigations to prevent future occurrences. The chemical industry faces ongoing challenges in balancing production demands with worker and community safety.

As more details emerge from the Longview incident, families of the victims and the broader public seek answers about how such a rupture could happen. The joint statement from the company and fire department expressed condolences but offered little specific information. Further updates are expected as investigators analyze the tank and surrounding systems





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Chemical Leak Washington Plant White Liquor Paper Manufacturing Industrial Accident

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