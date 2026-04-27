Deadliest Day Since Ceasefire as Israeli Strikes Kill 14 in Southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s health ministry reports 14 deaths in Israeli airstrikes, the deadliest day since the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. Both sides accuse each other of violating the truce as tensions escalate, with Israel targeting Hezbollah and the group vowing retaliation. The ceasefire, extended for three weeks, has seen repeated Israeli strikes, with over 2,500 deaths reported since the conflict began.

BEIRUT, April 27 — Lebanon’s health ministry reported that Israeli airstrikes in the country’s southern region on Sunday resulted in the deaths of 14 people, marking the deadliest day since a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict took effect over a week ago.

The violence escalated as both Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah exchanged accusations of violating the fragile truce. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the military was actively targeting Hezbollah, while the group vowed to retaliate against what it described as Israeli violations. The ceasefire, which began on April 17 and was extended for three weeks on Thursday, has seen repeated Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Israeli forces have been operating within a self-declared 'yellow line,' a 10-kilometer-deep buffer zone along the border where Lebanese residents have been warned not to return. According to Lebanon’s health ministry, Sunday’s casualties included two women and two children, with 37 others injured. Since the truce began, Israeli strikes have claimed at least 36 lives, as reported by AFP based on health ministry figures.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military announced that one of its soldiers was killed in combat in southern Lebanon, with six others wounded, four of them critically. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) documented Israeli strikes across multiple southern locations on Sunday, including areas where evacuation warnings had been issued and others that had not. AFP correspondents observed heavy northbound traffic as residents fled following the warnings and intensified raids.

Netanyahu, during his weekly cabinet meeting, accused Hezbollah of undermining the ceasefire, stating, 'Hezbollah’s violations are, in practice, dismantling the ceasefire.

' He emphasized that Israel was acting in accordance with agreements made with the United States and Lebanon, retaining the right to respond to planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks. Hezbollah countered by asserting that Israel’s continued violations, including the occupation of Lebanese territory, would provoke a response. The group claimed to have targeted Israeli troops and positions in southern Lebanon in retaliation for ceasefire breaches and attacks on Lebanese villages.

Israel’s military issued evacuation orders for residents of seven towns and villages in the south on Sunday. Shortly afterward, the NNA reported that Israeli warplanes struck Kfar Tibnit, resulting in casualties, while an airstrike on Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, another flagged village, destroyed a mosque and another religious building. AFP correspondents witnessed plumes of grey smoke rising over Nabatieh al-Fawqa and other locations following Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military confirmed striking 'rocket-launching terrorist cells and weapons storage facilities' after conducting 'artillery and aerial strikes targeting terrorists and military infrastructure sites' used by Hezbollah north of the 'yellow line.

' Following Netanyahu’s remarks, the military announced the interception of three drones heading toward Israeli territory. Lebanon’s health ministry reported that Israeli attacks since the war’s outbreak have resulted in over 2,500 deaths and more than 7,700 injuries. The United Nations’ UNIFIL peacekeeping force held a memorial in Beirut for an Indonesian peacekeeper who died on Friday after being wounded in a blast in southern Lebanon last month





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