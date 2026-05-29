DC Handal Launches Time-Based EV Charging in Sarawak with First Station at Kelab Golf Kuching

DC Handal has installed its first EV charging station in Sarawak at Kelab Golf Sarawak, Kuching, featuring a 120kW DC fast charger and two 22kW AC chargers. Due to local regulations, the station uses time-based pricing at RM0.20 per minute, with a 15-minute session costing RM19.50. Users can pay via card or apps like ChargEV, Gentari Go, and JomCharge.

DC Handal has launched its first electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Sarawak at Kelab Golf Sarawak in Kuching, marking a significant step in expanding EV infrastructure to East Malaysia.

Unlike its typical deployments in West Malaysia, this station employs a time-based pricing model due to local energy regulations. The station features a 120kW DC fast charger with two CCS2 connectors and two 22kW AC chargers, providing a total of four charge points. Under time-based pricing, users are charged RM0.20 per minute, regardless of the power delivered. For a 15-minute session on the DC charger, the cost is RM19.50.

If a single EV is connected and can sustain the maximum 120kW rate, that session would deliver approximately 30kWh of energy. However, if two EVs share the DC charger, each receiving 60kW, the same 15-minute session would provide about 15kWh per vehicle. This pricing structure encourages drivers to avoid prolonged charging sessions, especially once the battery reaches 80% state of charge, where charging speed typically declines.

Users can activate the charger by tapping a credit or debit card at the built-in terminal, or via mobile apps such as ChargEV, Gentari Go, and JomCharge. The deployment highlights the unique regulatory environment in Sarawak, where energy matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Sarawak state government rather than the federal Energy Commission. Only Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is authorized to sell electricity, which influences how charging operators structure their pricing.

Time-based pricing is common in regions where electricity resale is restricted, as it avoids direct per-kWh billing. This model can benefit drivers who charge at lower power levels, as they pay the same per-minute rate as those drawing high power, but it penalizes vehicles with slow charging curves. The new station is expected to serve both local EV owners and tourists, supporting the growing adoption of electric mobility in Sarawak.

As the state pushes for renewable energy and sustainable transport, more such stations are likely to follow. DC Handal plans to expand its network in Sarawak, working within the local regulatory framework to provide reliable charging infrastructure. For now, drivers should plan their charging stops carefully, making use of the fast DC charger for quick top-ups and the AC units for longer parking durations.

The station's location at Kelab Golf Sarawak offers a convenient stop for residents and visitors in the Kuching area, combining leisure with sustainable travel. With time-based pricing, the key is to maximize the charging rate and avoid idle time to get the best value. As EV adoption grows, such pricing models may become more common in regions with similar regulatory constraints.

Drivers are advised to monitor their vehicle's charging curve and disconnect once the rate drops significantly, typically after 80% SoC, to minimize cost. The station also supports multiple payment methods, ensuring easy access for all users. Overall, this launch represents a milestone for EV infrastructure in Sarawak, demonstrating how operators can adapt to local regulations while promoting clean energy transportation. Future developments may include more sites and possibly a move towards per-kWh pricing if regulations evolve





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EV Charging Sarawak Time-Based Pricing DC Handal Kelab Golf Sarawak

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