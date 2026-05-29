DBS CEO Responds to Customer Complaint Mid-Flight on LinkedIn

Neelkamal Semwal's LinkedIn complaint about DBS Bank's unresolved technical issue gets personal response from CEO Tan Su Shan while she was on a plane, leading to quick resolution.

Neelkamal Semwal, a frustrated DBS Bank customer, took to LinkedIn to express his dissatisfaction with a lingering technical issue that had remained unresolved for nearly three weeks.

The issue involved a service that allows customers to register their NRIC with their DBS account, which had been non-functional, preventing him from linking his FIN to PayNow for a tax refund from Singapore's Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore. In his now-deleted post on Wednesday, Semwal expressed his frustration, questioning the sincerity of DBS's customer care and app development team in addressing such issues. He tagged key executives including CEO Tan Su Shan, expecting perhaps no response.

However, Tan surprised him by replying personally, even while she was on a plane, assuring him that someone would definitely respond and that she had already alerted her tech team. This swift and personal response from the top executive not only resolved Semwal's issue but also garnered praise from other LinkedIn users who commended Tan's hands-on approach.

Semwal later apologized for escalating the matter on social media but noted that the issue had been dragging on despite multiple calls to customer care. After Tan's intervention, he received a call from the bank and the problem was resolved shortly. Tan's reputation as an accessible and hands-on leader, especially as DBS's first female CEO, was highlighted by this incident.

The incident underscores the growing trend of customers using social media platforms to directly engage with corporate leaders, bypassing traditional customer service channels. It also reflects the challenges banks face in maintaining seamless digital services, especially as they push for greater adoption of online banking and payment systems. DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets, has invested heavily in its digital infrastructure but like many financial institutions, it occasionally encounters technical glitches that can disrupt customer experience.

Semwal's case is a reminder of the importance of responsiveness and accountability at the highest levels of management. When issues are not resolved through standard procedures, a direct appeal to executives can sometimes yield faster results. Tan's prompt action not only solved the problem but also reinforced a positive image of the bank as customer-centric. The response from the LinkedIn community was largely positive, with many users expressing admiration for Tan's willingness to engage directly.

Some pointed out that such leadership sets a benchmark for other companies. However, the incident also raises questions about the scalability of this approach: CEOs cannot personally handle every complaint. It highlights the need for robust escalation mechanisms and empowered customer service teams. For Semwal, the experience turned from frustration to gratitude.

He thanked Tan for taking initiative and for demonstrating that DBS values its customers. The bank itself has not issued an official statement, but the episode has been widely covered in Singapore media as an example of executive responsiveness in the digital age. As more consumers turn to social media to air grievances, companies must adapt their customer service strategies to maintain trust and reputation. Tan's on-the-go reply shows that even at 35,000 feet, a CEO can make a difference.

It also serves as a case study for crisis management and public relations, illustrating how quick, authentic engagement can turn a negative situation into a positive narrative. While some critics may argue that relying on social media shaming is inefficient, the reality is that it often works. The key for businesses is to listen proactively and address issues before they escalate. DBS's willingness to respond swiftly, even from a plane, sends a strong signal about its commitment to service excellence.

This incident will likely be remembered as a defining moment in Tan's tenure, showcasing her leadership style during a critical customer service failure. It also underscores the power of social media as a tool for accountability, bridging the gap between customers and executives. As digital banking continues to evolve, such interactions may become more common, reshaping the relationship between financial institutions and their clients





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