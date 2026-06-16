DBKL Upgrades Hawker Centre with Rest Area for Delivery Riders; Vendor Introduces Affordable Menu

A hawker centre managed by Kuala Lumpur City Hall at Bulatan Dato Onn has been upgraded with amenities for delivery riders. The launch, attended by Minister Hannah Yeoh and Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud, saw vendor Ratna Sari Devi Roslan distributing 100 packs of buttermilk chicken rice. DBKL funded 500 packs per vendor for distribution to riders and the public through the week. Ratna announced a Menu Rahmah initiative offering meals at RM5 during off-peak hours (3pm-5pm on weekdays) to cater to delivery riders taking breaks. The centre, originally built in 2000 as part of the River of Life project, will prioritize local vendors. Currently, only three of six shoplots are operational, including Ratna's. Delivery riders suggested adding a nasi campur stall, and DBKL aims to revitalize the tourist-area location.

A hawker centre managed by Kuala Lumpur City Hall ( DBKL ) at Bulatan Dato Onn near Dataran Merdeka has undergone significant upgrades, now featuring a dedicated rest area and essential amenities for delivery riders .

The upgrade was officially launched yesterday by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh and Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud. The initiative aims to improve working conditions for gig economy workers and enhance the hawker centre's appeal in a key tourist area. Ratna Sari Devi Roslan, a vendor who has operated her eatery, D'Tebing, for three years, played a prominent role in the launch by distributing 100 packs of her signature buttermilk chicken rice.

She explained that DBKL had compensated each vendor to provide 500 packs of food, which were handed out to delivery riders and the public from the launch day through Friday. This distribution was part of a broader effort to support riders during the centre's reintroduction. Looking ahead, Ratna announced the introduction of a "Menu Rahmah" (compassionate menu) priced at RM5.

This affordable option will be available on weekdays (excluding public holidays) from 3pm to 5pm, specifically targeting delivery riders who typically take breaks in that timeframe before commencing their evening deliveries. The off-peak pricing aligns with DBKL's strategy to boost vendor sales while serving a critical demographic. The timing is strategic, as the hawker centre's location near major tourist sites attracts many riders seeking respite. Currently, the D'Tebing hawker centre comprises six shoplots, though only three are open for business.

Ratna's stall is among the active ones. The limited occupancy is a temporary situation as DBKL works to fill remaining slots. The deputy director of DBKL's Licensing and Business Development department, Ahmad Johaan Othman, provided historical context: the area was developed in 2000 under the River of Life project. Originally known as Benteng with 12 stalls, the facilities had deteriorated over time, necessitating the recent renovation.

He emphasized that future rentals will be reserved exclusively for local vendors to ensure community economic benefits. Ahmad Johaan also indicated DBKL's commitment to revitalizing the site, acknowledging its prime location in a high-traffic tourist zone. During the launch, one of the approximately 70 delivery riders present, Muhammad Zarif Haiqal, expressed enthusiasm for the upgrades but suggested the addition of a nasi campur (mixed rice) stall to better diversify food options.

This feedback highlights the centre's potential to become a more comprehensive rest stop. The upgrade represents a collaboration between municipal authorities and small businesses to create sustainable urban spaces that support both residents and the gig workforce. By combining infrastructural improvements with targeted culinary offerings, DBKL aims to transform D'Tebing into a vibrant, rider-friendly destination while boosting vendor sales.

The Menu Rahmah initiative is expected to draw consistent foot traffic during off-peak hours, creating a win-win for riders seeking affordable meals and vendors looking to expand their customer base. The focus on local vendors ensures that economic opportunities remain within the community, reinforcing Kuala Lumpur's identity as a dynamic, inclusive city





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DBKL Hawker Centre Delivery Riders Menu Rahmah Kuala Lumpur Upgrade Ratna Sari Devi Roslan Buttermilk Chicken Rice Tourism Local Vendors

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