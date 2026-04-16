DBKL Enhances Abandoned Vehicle Disposal with Car Medic Partnership

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has partnered with Car Medic Sdn. Bhd. to improve its program for disposing of abandoned and dilapidated vehicles. The collaboration aims to streamline towing, storage, and eco-friendly disposal processes, with a focus on public housing areas. Enforcement actions and fines will be imposed on non-compliant owners.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall ( DBKL ) has significantly bolstered its dilapidated and abandoned vehicle disposal program with the appointment of Car Medic Sdn. Bhd. as its primary operator. This strategic partnership, established through a tender process initiated in February, aims to streamline and enhance the efficiency of vehicle towing, storage, and disposal operations.

According to Datuk Bandar Kuala Lumpur, Fadlun Mak Ujud, Car Medic will manage the entire operational chain, encompassing logistics, warehousing, and environmentally sustainable disposal methods. The company's involvement extends to assisting vehicle owners in completing the disposal process more swiftly and in an organized manner.

During the initial three months of the program, the focus was placed on DBKL public housing areas, where approximately 1,100 abandoned vehicles were recorded as of March. By early April of this year, a total of 768 vehicles had already been disposed of. DBKL has set an ambitious target to process around 1,200 vehicles throughout the current year.

In parallel, DBKL has issued a stern warning to owners who fail to cooperate, indicating that enforcement actions will be taken. Owners who do not comply with the regulations face compound fines of up to RM500, in addition to towing and daily storage charges, before their vehicles can be reclaimed.

The presence of Car Medic is expected to accelerate the disposal process, which has previously encountered certain logistical challenges. While Car Medic facilitates a smoother voluntary disposal process, the primary hurdle remains with vehicles that require legal intervention.

Meanwhile, Hannah Yeoh, the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories), has expressed her hope that a greater number of residents will actively participate in this vehicle disposal initiative. She highlighted this as a crucial innovation by DBKL to gradually resolve the daily challenges faced by city dwellers.

DBKL reiterates its commitment to strengthening its collaboration with Car Medic to ensure that the disposal of abandoned vehicles is conducted with greater efficiency, organization, and sustainability. This partnership signifies a renewed effort by the city council to address the persistent issue of abandoned vehicles, improving urban aesthetics and public safety. The program's success hinges on both proactive engagement from the public and effective enforcement by DBKL, with Car Medic serving as a vital catalyst in achieving these objectives.





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DBKL Abandoned Vehicles Vehicle Disposal Car Medic Kuala Lumpur

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