DAZN Exploring Possible Tie-Up With DirecTV Latin America

DAZN, a sports streaming platform backed by Len Blavatnik, is in preliminary talks to form a partnership with DirecTV Latin America, a pay-TV operator. The potential deal could represent DAZN's significant push into Latin America and accelerate its global growth efforts.

DAZN , a sports streaming platform backed by Len Blavatnik, is exploring a possible tie-up with DirecTV Latin America, a pay-TV operator. Talks with DirecTV Latin America started last year and have been ongoing since then, primarily focusing on a commercial partnership in the region.

There have been discussions about potential acquisitions and buying DirecTV Latin America's digital assets, but they are currently only considering a commercial partnership. The potential deal would represent DAZN's significant push into Latin America and accelerate its global growth efforts. DAZN acquired Foxtel, an Australian pay-TV operator, in 2024 for $2.1 billion. It also has partnerships with European soccer leagues, including Serie A in Italy, LaLiga in Spain, Bundesliga in Germany, and Ligue 1 in France.

However, its business model relies on securing broadcasting rights for live sports and selling subscriptions, requiring continued investment. DAZN's latest earnings showed losses of $936 million in 2024, down from $1.4 billion a year earlier





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DAZN Directv Latin America Sports Streaming Latin America Expansion Business Model Broadcasting Rights

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