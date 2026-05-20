Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli's Decision to Quit PKR and Join Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) Should Be Respected: Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, the Mentri Besar of Negri Sembilan, has expressed respect for Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli's decision to quit the PKR and join Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama). He stated that such things are normal and have happened in other political parties as well. However, Aminuddin was caught unawares by Rafizi joining another party, as it was a surprise to him.

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli's decision to quit PKR and join Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) should be respected, says Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin, who is also a PKR vice-president, said that in a democracy, every individual retains the fundamental right to choose their own political path.

Such things are normal and have happened in other political parties as well and which eventually led to the formation of new ones. Aminuddin said he was, however, caught unawares by Rafizi's decision to join another party. On Sunday (May 17), former economy minister Rafizi and former natural resources and environmental sustainability minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced their resignations from PKR. The following day, they resigned as MPs for Pandan and Setiawangsa respectively.

When asked if he had received an offer to join Bersama, Aminuddin firmly denied it, stating he had not been approached. To another question, the Port Dickson MP said some state PKR members may follow Rafizi but there was no indication that the number was large. The state PKR has actually become stronger after the party polls and the recent episode with Umno (the 14 assemblymen who withdrew support for Aminuddin), he added





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