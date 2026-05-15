Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli Hands Over New Evidence in Ongoing Probe, Says He Did Not Intentionally Wait for New MACC Chief

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, the former economy minister, handed over new evidence in an ongoing probe into the RM1.1bil investment with United Kingdom-based Arm Holdings. He did not wait for the exit of former MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki before submitting the evidence, stating that the date was set by the MACC itself.

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli did not wait until the exit of former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) chief commisioner Tan Sri Azam Baki before handing over new evidence in an ongoing probe.

Instead, the date was set by the MACC itself, the former economy minister said after submitting evidence over the RM1.1bil investment with United Kingdom-based Arm Holdings. Rafizi, when met outside the MACC headquarters yesterday said he did not intentionally wait for new MACC chief Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman to take over before doing so.

"We actually submitted a letter on Sunday and the MACC set the date for handover on Wednesday. They then changed it to today (Thursday)," he said. Yesterday, Rafizi spent about three hours inside the building and was seen leaving the complex at around 1.45pm.

"We gave our full cooperation in this investigation. If there is any charge, we will fight our case in court," he said. He said the decisions in the Arm agreement did not only involve him but also three others, including the Prime Minister and then investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

"I think Datuk Seri Zafrul has been called before, but after my statement today, the MACC may decide to call him again," he said. When asked on the nature of the evidence he submitted, he said that it included media reports on the agreement. In a statement later in the day, MACC senior investigations director Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar confirmed that additional evidence was related to investigations into an alleged abuse of power and misconduct.

"His presence at the MACC today was to hand over several printed documents as well as video recordings stored on a USB flash drive. "The submission of these documents was made voluntarily," he said adding that additional statements were also recorded during the session.

Meanwhile, Rafizi said that a planned announcement Sunday about his political direction would be "extraordinary". Follow us on our officia





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Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli MACC New Evidence RM1.1Bil Investment With United Kingdom-Based Alleged Abuse Of Power And Misconduct Political Direction

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